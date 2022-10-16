Indiana Driver Swerves to Avoid Deer, Crashes Through Walls of Home

A quick-thinking motorist in Indiana managed to dodge slamming into a deer but wasn’t nimble enough to avoid plowing directly into a house. On Thursday night, a driver who was swerving to avoid hitting a deer collided with a house. This is according to the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department.

On Friday afternoon, firefighters from Station 9 were dispatched to an incident in which a driver had run off the road and into the front of a home. The driver told firefighters that they had swerved to avoid a deer that ran out in front of them, WHIO 7 reports.

A hole the size of a small car was left on the side of the brick home. The damaged house is located on Route 1 between Bethel and Whitewater. The chasm is a vivid reminder to always be on the lookout for wayward deer. Two occupants were in the house when the car crashed into it. However, neither was injured, fire officials told News Center 7 Saturday night. The driver, who has not been identified by name. Everyone else inside the house at the time of impact escaped unharmed, according to the fire department.

Another dangerous deer encounter

Meanwhile, an Ohioan recently had a dangerous encounter with a deer. On October 1, a woman from Willowick was injured after colliding with a deer while running in a race. Rebecca Heasley, age 40, and her sister Victoria were finishing the last lap of their run through Observatory Park as part of Geauga County Park District’s Space Race when the accident happened.

“Everyone was trying to get that last loop in, so I thought I was hit by another runner until I looked down and I was seeing red,” Heasley said. “I kinda knew then that something else was going on.” The deer’s hoof collided with Heasley’s head. It resulted in a large gash near her ear and bruises on the rest of her body, Cleavland.com reports. She stated that other runners and herself had observed deer in the meadow earlier. However, she ran with her earbuds in and didn’t hear her sister’s warning to other runners behind her that the animals were running into the woods.

“When I was hit, I fell to the ground and immediately put my hand to my head and felt that my ear wasn’t in the right place,” Heasley recalled. Heasley was helped by a group of runners to walk to the finish line where Montville medics were waiting. The group tried unsuccessfully to call for help as there was no cell phone reception on the trail.

Following the attack, Heasley was brought to University Hospitals in downtown Cleveland. There, surgeons reattached her ear and closed the sizable cut on her head with stitches. She said she was content with her progress after returning for a checkup Wednesday.