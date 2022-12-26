Insane Footage Shows Massive Buck Shed Antler Right Before Squaring Off With Another Buck

When the rut hits bucks start to behave differently. They get a huge rush of testosterone that makes them incredibly aggressive. They’re ready to square up with another buck (or their own reflections) at a moment’s notice.

At the same time, their desire to mate is so strong that they become single-minded. It will lead otherwise cunning bucks to walk into open meadows and into a hunter’s crosshairs. It will even have a buck doing something as crazy as jumping into a fight after shedding an antler.

Buck Sheds an Antler, Starts a Fight Anyway

In the video posted to Facebook, we see a whitetail buck shed an antler after shaking his head. The antler flying off seems to startle the deer. However, he doesn’t have long to think about that because another buck approaches him moments later. The lop-sided buck doesn’t waste any time jumping into action. He stands on his hind legs and prepares to drive his antlers into the male intruding on his space. Unfortunately for him, he was no match for the other buck.

According to the video’s caption, Dave Kramer captured the insane footage on his cousin’s farm in Iowa. Later, Kramer was able to track and shoot the one-antlered buck. When he took the deer, his other antler popped off.

Outdoors enthusiasts took to the comments section on the video to weigh in. “How cool to witness both the fight and the antler loss,” one user writes. “Got his weapon stripped away from him,” another commented.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the only clip of a huge cervid shedding its antlers going viral this month. Last week, wild doorbell camera footage caught an enormous moose shedding its antlers right outside a home. The eye-catching video quickly went viral on TikTok after surfacing on social media.