Insane Shark Feeding Frenzy Caught on Camera Off the Coast of Louisiana

Fishermen on the hunt for yellowfin tuna off the coast of Louisiana were shocked when they spotted a horde of sharks in a chaotic feeding frenzy near their boat.

Dillon May, an experienced fisherman from Jacksonville, Florida, was on a fishing trip with his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Dix, when the pair came across the unsettling sight, capturing the bizarre shark incident in a video that quickly went viral, racking up millions of views across multiple platforms.

As the couple searched for tuna, the calm water beneath their boat was suddenly disturbed, the glassy surface appearing to boil before their eyes. At first, they assumed it was a “tuna boil,” a phenomenon that occurs when fish are feeding so fast and with such aggression that their movements churn the water into a “boil.”

Their excitement rising, the fishermen made their way straight for the churning pit in the sea, hoping to catch a few menhadens for themselves. As they got closer, they realized the rippling sea was indeed caused by fish – just not the kind they were hoping for.

Fishermen Stunned by Horde of Sharks Feasting on Tuna

Dozens, if not hundreds of sharks were chasing and attacking a massive bait ball, the predators locked in such an intense feeding frenzy that they slammed against the sides of the boat in their quest for lunch.

The situation only devolved into further chaos as the boat approached the sharks. Hoping for refuge, the bait ball, a closely packed group of small fish, swam beneath the boat to escape the hungry sharks.

This did nothing to deter the sharks, however, who simply followed them toward the approaching vessel. If anything, the boat assisted the sharks, as they were soon trapping the tuna against the sides of the boat to eat.

“Never seen anything like it,” May said. “No shrimp boats were in sight either!”

What Causes a Shark Feeding Frenzy?

A shark feeding frenzy is the kind of horrifying scene you simply can’t look away from. The countless writhing bodies aren’t exactly a welcome sight, but there’s something mesmerizing about the mindless violence of their feast.

But why does this happen? Why do the sharks become so fixated on feeding that nothing else even registers? Why can’t they just share their food?

Well, according to scientists, sharks’ feeding is typically far from the pure chaos of the fisherman’s video. Full-blown feeding frenzies among sharks are actually quite rare.

Scientists believe they’re likely the result of a “supernormal stimulus,” such as a high level of stress in the water. Sharks can sense distressed prey, responding to the scents and sounds of injured fish.

Like all animals, sharks are designed to expend the least energy possible in performing everyday tasks, including eating. As such, they will always choose injured prey over healthy fish, as they’re easier to catch. If more than one shark arrives to take advantage of the easy prey, it can result in a feeding frenzy.

This is why many feeding frenzies start near fishing boats. As the fishermen pull in their prize, the fish thrash against the net, injuring themselves in their escape attempt. This stress attracts sharks and can cause competition when more than one comes for the feast.