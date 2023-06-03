It’s lion vs crocodile in this ‘once in a lifetime’ footage

Field guide Wayne Nel of South Luangwa, Zambia filmed this absolutely incredible aerial footage of a lion and crocodile fighting over a zebra carcass.

What a tug-o-war. In a joint feature with popular Instagram page Lion Sightings, Zambian field guide Wayne Nel showcases some of the most remarkable wildlife footage of his career.

As Lion Sightings describes it, it’s “an incredible recent encounter between a lioness and a crocodile as they both fought over a zebra kill. The footage is truly epic.”

And epic it is. As the female African lion (Panthera leo) and Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus) come face-to-face, it’s over true scraps. The zebra’s large skull and spinal cord are still visible, but barely any of its striped hide or meat remain. Some of the body’s most nutritious morsels come from the marrow inside bones, however, and both the lion and crocodile are more than powerful enough to take advantage:

If this had been a larger crocodile, however, the lion may never have given a fight. The species share a lot of territory in Africa, and lions are keenly aware that waterways are the territory of the crocodile.

This croc looks to be around 12-feet-long, but Niles average around 14 feet and can reach 18, even 20. These sized crocs easily weigh 1,200+ pounds. The average lioness, on the other hand, weighs around 250-350 pounds. That’s an immense size difference. Couple it with the crocodilian’s armored hide, and a lioness truly doesn’t stand a chance.

Lions don’t stand a chance against monster-sized Nile crocodiles

Patrolling the eastern and southern regions of Africa are some of the largest crocodilians to exist in modern history. Confirmed specimens of Niles over 21 feet and exceeding 2,000 pounds are fact, not fiction. And earlier this year, another safari guide saw one of these beasts.

Shot in September of 2022 by respected guide Rob the Ranger, the footage captures movement of wildebeest during The Great Migration. This annual, instinctual movement includes millions of animals across the African plains. From zebras to these wildebeest, elephants and antelope, great herds migrate in search of water, food, and safe breeding grounds. But predators know this migration, too.

As this herd of wildebeest cross a fast-moving stream, several titans await. Striking with lightning-speed, a truly enormous Nile crocodile emerges to clamp an entire wildebeest within its maw. By the size of its jaws alone (which would need to be at least 5 feet in order to secure the wildebeest as they do), it’s clear this is an exceptional croc of that 16 to 22 foot range.

To watch this unbelievable croc in action, see our Truly gigantic Nile crocodile captured on film by safari guide next.