Javelina Gets Taken Down By Mountain Lion On Camera

The powerful and stealthy hunting prowess of mountain lions is well documented. Watching North America’s most common big cat go to work is always a sight to behold though. This time it’s a video of a cougar taking down a javelina, which are also known as peccaries. If you’re unfamiliar with them, just kind of imagine a cross between a guinea pig and a wild board and you’ve got a peccary.

The video was initially shared by the iconic wildlife Instagram account Nature Is Metal. As usual, their caption provides great insight regarding the video clip with an educational and entertaining tone.

“Peccary gets got by a mountain lion!

Also known as javelina, peccary are members of the pig family and are native to North, Central, and South America. They are small, sturdy animals that weigh between 30-60 lbs (14-27 kg) and stand about 2ft (0.6m) tall at the shoulder.

Their main defensive weapon is their tusks, which are actually elongated canine teeth. They are straight and pointed and can grow to be 3 in (7.5 cm) long. Speed wise, they are pretty quick. Some estimate their top speed to be in the 35mph range but that is highly disputed. They are highly agile and can clear 4-foot fences with ease.

Guess who isn’t deterred by any of the above: the mountain lion. While they aren’t their favorite prey to catch and eat, they are more plentiful and slightly easier to capture than their all-time favorites, deer and elk.”

Mountain Lion Pounces On Deer At Big Bend National Park

A while back two hikers caught incredible footage of a mountain lion hunting down a deer along the trails at Big Bend National Park in Texas. The mountain lions cunning and stealthiness are on full display. The deer has no idea what’s coming as the cougar flies completely under the radar.

“That was Awesome! A real once-in-a-lifetime moment caught perfectly. Seriously perfect distance and the fact that you were so calm..they pick up on their surroundings vibes so to speak. And he was so comfortable he was locked in on that deer! You see him do the butt shake thing just before pouncing..very cool,” one viewer of the video commented.

Hikers on the other side of the trail actually were lucky enough to catch different footage of the same hunting sequence though. They were cruising a long trail in a Ford Bronco when they witnessed the epic hunt. Instead of just the chase though, they witnessed the actual take down too. Their caption provided more context for the video.

“In this video, we venture off into Big Bend National Park. We stayed there for two nights, once at Ernst Tanaja, and then at McKinney Spring, both off of Old Ore Road! We hiked the South Rim Trail, and also attempted the Black Gap Road in our Bronco clip. The Mountain Lion attacking the deer had to have been one of the craziest experiences of our lives,” the cameraperson continued. “We loved the park though, and will absolutely return in the future!”