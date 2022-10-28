kangaroo-on-the-loose-in-indiana-neighborhood

When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.

Angie Brown is the owner of the nearby White Oaks RV Resort. She weight in on the wandering kangaroo. “He could be anywhere,” Brown, told FOX59 earlier this week. “My guess is he’s in the woods here hiding because he’s scared.” Brown explained to the outlet that the marsupial had been swimming in Lake Freeman and fled soon after at high speeds. “I was told three guys got him out of the water but as soon as he got out of the water he took off before they could get ahold of him,” Brown explained.

Brown and her business partner, Ethan Brown, have been involved in the search since Sunday. “We’re pretty confident he’ll be found,” Ethan said. “Everyone and their brother are out looking for him right now.” The search area is quite large, encompassing Lake Freeman and State Road 39. “We drove all through the woods, looking in the brush, thinking that might be where he was, but we didn’t have any luck today,” Ethan explained.

The news of the missing kangaroo quickly spread on the local Lost and Found Pets of Greater Lafayette Facebook page. The post shared a picture of the pet alongside warnings not to approach it too closely if found.

Some locals are questioning if it’s legal to own a kangaroo

“You won’t be able to ‘catch’ him rather ‘herd’ him like you would any other livestock,” the post is captioned. “He’s not mean just not social!” The bizarre news gathered dozens of comments from people. “Lost kangaroo in Indiana. Now I’ve heard it all!!!” one user quipped. “Didn’t realize we had Australian wildlife nearby other than wallaby at zoo,” another joked.

A third commenter stated that the owner was their brother’s neighbor and owned three kangaroos- a female, a baby, and the male who vanished. “They have permits for them and take great care of them!” they wrote. Although the kangaroo has not been spotted since Thursday morning, there have been no reports filed.

DNR spokesperson Marty Benson said that neither the DNR nor the USDA regulate kangaroo ownership. He stated that unless there is a local permit for such an animal, no permit is required to own a kangaroo as a pet. Wallabies, a more gentle type of kangaroo, are found more often as exotic pets – for example, Elvis Presley had two briefly.