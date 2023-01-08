Kayaker Nearly Gets Swallowed Whole by Humpback Whale in Shocking Video

There’s nothing more peaceful than taking in the sights of California’s coastal mountains while afloat on the blue waters bordering the state. That is until a breaching humpback whale nearly swallows you whole. A new viral video captures the insane moment an unsuspecting kayaker nearly gets swallowed whole, much like in the story of Jonah, when a massive whale breaks through the water’s surface right beneath their craft.

The Sun‘s video caption creates major suspense as we wait for the whale to breach the water’s surface. Long seconds pass as the two kayakers seen in the clip peacefully float on the bright blue waters. Suddenly, that peaceful scene becomes a living nightmare. The humpback whale breaches the surface with its mouth wide open. The kayak begins to slide into the whale’s gaping jaws as the kayaker struggles to make their escape.

Since the video debuted online, it has racked up more than 600K views. Viewers shared their shock in the comments. Some Twitter users simply commented with gape-mouthed emojis. One person more curiously responded, “What happened in the end? Are 2 kayakers dead or alive?”

A valid question given the situation. The last few moments of the clip show only a bright yellow kayak flipped upside down in the water. The humpback whale’s dorsal fin disappears as he dives back beneath the surface.

Terminally Injured Humpback Whale Makes Miraculous 3,000-Mile Journey

Nearly 50 feet long and approximately 35 tons on average, humpback whales may seem impervious to the impact of humans. However, this is far from the truth. Recently, a terminally injured humpback whale—one with a severely broken spine—made headlines. Experts following her journey determined she traveled a long 3,000+ miles from Canada to Hawaii.

The injured humpback whale, named Moon, was first discovered in Maui. A local whale non-profit group called BC Whales first discovered her on December 1st. Experts identified the whale by the discomforting S-shaped curve of her spine and body. They believe the injury was likely caused by impact with a large ship.

Experts originally spotted Moon in Northern British Columbia on September 7th of last year. They believe that due to her injury, the humpback whale was forced to solely do the breaststroke for more than 3,000 miles on her way to Maui in Hawaii. Janie Ray, CEO and lead researcher for the non-profit whale group said of the humpback’s journey, “Without the use of her tail, she was literally doing the breaststroke to make that migration. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Humpback whales like Moon make the migration to tropical waters for breeding purposes every year. However, given her injury, Ray doesn’t expect Moon will not return to Canadian waters. She said, “The harrowing images of her twisted body stirred us all. She was likely in considerable pain yet she migrated thousands of miles without being able to propel herself with her tail. Her journey left her completely emaciated and covered in whale live as a testament to her severely depreciated condition.”

The whale expert added that it “just breaks your heart.”