Koe Wetzel Reveals Pics Of Epic Desert Bighorn Hunt

Koe Wetzel, the big-voiced Texan with an even bigger personality is a big-time big game hunter. Never one to shy away from sharing his adventures online, Koe recently shared some pictures from an unbelievable hunting trip he had down in Sonora, Mexico. Most people don’t think of hunting when they think of going south of the border. However, Sonora in particular is a world-class destination for outdoorsmen.

Looks like Koe crossed both of the region’s most prolific big game animals off his bucket list too. That’s a desert bighorn sheep and a Coues deer. The picture of the full-curled ram makes Wetzel look small by comparison. His Under Armour camo blends seamlessly into the rugged mountain escarpment in the background. Meanwhile, the ram’s horns just jump out of the photo. The buck in the picture might appear to have a smaller rack than some of the other bucks we’ve seen Koe throw up on his Instagram. But it’s actually an absolute stud as far as Coues deer go, though.

Coues deer are a sub-species of white-tailed deer that are specially adapted to thrive in desert environments. Their body size is diminutive compared to other deer species, and they rarely weigh more than 100 pounds. Their racks are also smaller than your standard white-tail or muley. The big 8-pointer that Wetzel shot is truly about as big as they get.

The desert bighorn is one of the 4 sub-species of wild sheep in North America. When a hunter takes all 4, also including a rocky mountain bighorn, a Dall Sheep, and a stone sheep it’s called a Grand Slam. Achieving a sheep slam is one of the most difficult things a hunter can do. Shooting just one bighorn with a set of heavy horns like the one Koe just shot is something most hunters will only ever dream of.

Koe Wetzel, Diplo, and Kodak Black Drop Much Anticipated Collaboration Wasted

The best comment on the post goes to the infamous DJ and music producer known as Diplo. He said “that’s a big whatever the hell that is” in reference to the monster sheep. Koe Wetzel and Diplo just teamed up for an awesome new song too, along with rapper Kodak Black.

There is no doubt that Koe Wetzel has one of the most unique voices in music. He’s basically in a genre of his own. His sound meshes Texas Red Dirt Country, 90s alternative rock, and some genuine hillbilly grunge. His vocals on the new song Wasted are some of his best musical work yet and the lyrics are thought-provoking. The song also appears to include a Kacey Musgraves shoutout. Koe drops her iconic line “I’m sad and happy at the same damn time.”

Diplo has built his career on electronic dance music, but this isn’t his first time going more country with his sound. He used his real name, Thomas Wesley when creating his Chapter 1: Snake Oil album back in 2020. The project has a very modern and electronic sound but also leans heavily toward a country sound thanks to collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Danielle Bradberry, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Ben Burgess all being on the tracklist. Kodack Black is one of the biggest rappers in the game right now and brings a unique vibe to the song that helps it pop more than it would have without him.

The song is just as unique as Koe Wetzel’s recent big game hunt in Mexico, and well worth listening to on this fine Friday. Plus the music video is the type of vibe I’m trying to set for the weekend.