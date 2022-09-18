Leopard Carries Decapitated Fox’s Head in Its Mouth in Grotesque Photo

Leopards are as lethal as they are beautiful and a new viral photo has proven that very fact. The photo below sees an exquisite example of the species parading around the decapitated head of an African fox, its body nowhere to be seen. Know that the following image might be discomforting for some folks.

🔥 Leopard preyed on a fox https://t.co/txCDUcZxGk pic.twitter.com/b6jpG8ehkC — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) September 18, 2022

The clarity of the image—most prominently the camera’s focus on the predator and its prey which occupy the foreground—intensifies the lethality of the leopard’s hunting skills. The fox’s head appears torn from its body and dangles limply from the big cat’s mouth. We can see its eyes askew, wide in terror, as its captor holds its head high, marching it across the savannah.

For better or worse, the leopard’s attack was not captured on camera. Nevertheless, the gruesome nature of the photo speaks to the creature’s dominance as a hunter. That said, if you’re looking to see a leopard in action, take a look at another predator’s brutal takedown below.

The clip captures the peacefully grazing impala seconds before a leopard, initially out of the frame, divebombs its prey. The skilled hunter sinks its teeth into the creature’s face and wraps its massive paws around the impala’s neck. Using its hind legs, it takes the grazer to the ground and waits for its meal to cease struggling.

Leopard Loses Lunch to Hungry Pride of Lions

As skilled a hunter as the leopard is, lions are just as talented. On the ground that is. A clip from earlier this month shows the moment several lions clumsily pull themselves to the top of a leopard’s tree. The video sees the lions stealing what looks like another newly killed impala. Per the post, the deceased prey originally belonged to a nearby leopard.

According to the post from Nature is Metal, lions lack half the skill leopards do in climbing trees. That said, at their core, they’re still cats. And, with the right motivation, they are more than able to pull themselves into Africa’s treetops. When lunch is over though, the problem is getting down.

Compared to leopards, the page states lions more than double the weight of a leopard. They also don’t drag their prey to the treetops like the smaller spotted predators do. We can see the difficulty one of the lions had in scoring the leopard’s meal as it tumbles from the top of the perch. Fortunately, the animal bears the brunt of the fall relatively unscathed, although Nature is Metal claims the right fall could maim a lion for life.

So while the pride of lions did manage to steal the leopard’s kill, it suffices to say lunch was hard-earned.