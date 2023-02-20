This Video Of A Leopard Seal Is What Nightmares Are Made Of

A recent video of a leopard seal bearing its teeth is pure nightmare fuel. The dark lighting and angle of the video make the creature look more like a velociraptor than anything that still actually exists on this planet. The crazy-looking animal also uses its tongue to make a thumping sound like a drum before letting loose a prehistoric sounding shrill.

The video was originally shared by a guy named Lance whose Twitter. He posed a simple question regarding the terrifying-looking sea creature and things went viral from there. The video has already racked up over 6.2 million views.

What the hell is this monster pic.twitter.com/ezM2ElSYeM — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) February 19, 2023

More Info About Leopard Seals

According to National Geographic, leopard seals can get up to between 10 and 11.5 feet long and weigh up to 840 pounds. They are the third largest seal species in the world. Only elephant seals and walruses are larger. Their name is derived from their spotted coats that resemble that of a leopard. Although the seals are gray like a snow leopard, not golden or yellow like a normal leopard. They can swim at speeds up to 25 mph. Leopard seals are very near the top of the food chain in their respective ecosystem, the only known predator of the species are orcas.

The similarities don’t end there though. Leopard seals are also fierce predators just like the big cats. They are the most aggressive of all the seal species, and arguably the most formidable hunters in the sea. They are also the only seal species that will prey on warm-blooded prey, like other seals. Their powerful jaws and sharp teeth are used to hunt down smaller seals, fish, and squid. They also routinely devour seabirds found at the surface of the water and they will hunt penguins underwater. They round out much of their diet with krill, shellfish, and other crustaceans.

Oceanwide Expeditions reports that they are notoriously solitary animals and are rarely seen with more than one or two other seals in a group. However, they do congregate in larger numbers during the breeding season. It’s also believed that vocalizations play a major part in helping leopard seals find mates. Their vocalizations consist of “local calls” and long-distance “broadcast calls.” Those underwater vocalizations help leopard seals track each other down when the time is right.

Known To Attack People

While leopard seals are generally not a threat, they have been documented to attack people at times. Back in early October, 3 scuba divers in South Africa were attacked by an aggressive leopard seal. Each diver had their flippers torn off by the attacking animal. Their gear was also ripped and punctured. They also received puncture wounds and soft tissue injuries as a result of the animal bites. It’s believed their wet suits and heavy gear protected them from more serious injuries. The aggression was considered highly unusual but served as an important reminder of how powerful the species is.