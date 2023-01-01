Lightning Completely Obliterates Tree, Brings Half of It Down on House in Wild Clip

In this crazy video posted to Instagram, a lightning bolt completely obliterates a tree. The tree explodes in half and collapses on a house below in the wild footage.

The video starts with the camera focused out of a window. Straight ahead, we see a house with a red roof and a tall pine tree standing next to it. About one second into the clip, we hear a massive thunderclap, which is the sound of the lightning colliding with the tree. Then, a bright flash of orange light bursts out. The people filming have an immediate reaction, with their audio being censored for a brief time.

“Damn!” one of the people filming eventually yells.

Immediately after being struck, large chunks of the tree explode off its trunk. One chunk flies out into the yard while another slides down the roof of the house. We see large portions of branches scattering each way. And then, the top half of the tree collapses and comes falling down quickly. It ends up hitting the top portion of the house and partially crushing it.

“No!,” one of bystanders yells after seeing the wreckage caused by the lightning bolt. Part of their neighbor’s house is caved in, and branches and debris is strewn about everywhere.

In its caption, the account reveals the fate of trees struck by lightning, such as this one. “After a strike, the tree may appear to recover and continue to grow, but it may be more susceptible to disease and other stressors in the future. If the tree is severely damaged, it may need to be removed to prevent it from falling and causing damage or injury.”

People React to Viral Video of Lightning Decimating a Tree

Instagram users flooded the comment section with jokes and observations about the incredible video.

“Thor needs to stop drinking,” one user joked. Another user hoped that they have insurance. “AH THAT WAS INSANEEEEEEE hope everyone was safe! I also hope they have home owner’s insurance,” they wrote, adding laughing emojis.

Others gave safety advice to fellow commenters. “And this is why they say never stand under or next to a tree when it’s lightning,” one person said.

Another person chimed in with safety tips. “Rule 1: the path of the static electricity back to ground takes the path of least resistance; ie: poles, wet trees, spires, et cetera,” they wrote. “Rule 2: water is highly conductive. A lightning strike to a tree in a river has a greater diameter of deadly current than an equidistant tree not settled near a river.”

One person wanted to look on the brighter side of things. “It could be worse,” they said.