LISTEN: NASA’s Mars Lander Captures Sound of Meteoroid Strike

Ever wonder what a meteoroid strike sounds like in outer space? Well, now you have an answer. NASA‘s Mars lander has officially recorded the sound of a meteoroid strike after it collided with the Red Planet, and photos also show the impact craters the space rock left behind.

According to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory‘s brief description of the above clip, Mars’s Insight lander detected seismic waves from a meteoroid and captured the sound of the space rock slamming into the Red Planet’s surface for the first time. The sound itself is fascinating. First, we hear the meteoroid approaching the planet, as we often do in films. Prefaced by a “whoosh” we’ve come to expect, we then hear the rock collide with Earth’s neighbor, the initial collision thump followed by what almost sounds like a bubble bursting.

Apparently, that almost humorous sound, described as a “bloop,” is the result of a “peculiar atmospheric effect heard when bass sounds arrive before high-pitched sounds.” Interestingly, this same effect occurs in desert landscapes here on Earth.

The sounds caused by the downed meteoroid were recorded in September of last year, the space rock exploding into three separate chunks on Mars’ surface. Photos included in the video show the distinct marks left behind by the exploded meteoroid.

Hopefully, NASA provides us with more of these intriguing recordings in the near future. The video caption reveals that these kinds of meteoroid collisions are (thankfully) much more common on Mars than they are on Earth as the Red Planet’s atmosphere is just 1% as dense as ours. As such, space rocks and other debris are much more easily able to penetrate the planet’s atmosphere.

Mars Meteoroid Sound Clip Emerges After Treasure Trove Found on Red Planet

Part of the intrigue of outer space research is that, even if we don’t admit it, we’re all wondering about the likelihood of the existence of extraterrestrials. Well now, new “treasure” found on Mars might just potentially provide information about these fabled creatures’ existence.

NASA sent the Perseverance rover to Mars last year and since then, it’s been sending back vital information about one of our planet’s nearest neighbors. Recently though, the rover found what scientists have deemed treasure, really organic material, that might tell us about life that could have inhabited the Red Planet eons ago.

Perseverance originally discovered the organic matter in the planet’s Jezero crater, the material containing cabron molecules. This is significant because carbon is crucial for forming life.

Still, the newly discovered material doesn’t prove that life existed on Mars at one point in time. It only suggests Mars potentially possesses some of the qualities necessary to potentially sustain life. Scientists still have plenty of work to do though those involved in the Perseverance project insist the recent finds mark a good beginning.