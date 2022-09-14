Little Girl Feeds Baby Deer Near Waterfall in Viral Video, Social Media Can’t Handle It

Whenever we come across children interacting with animals, it always seems to melt our hearts. As if it was right out of Disney money, the clip below shows a little girl sharing an adorable moment with a baby deer. Viewers can see her feeding the fawn with a picturesque waterfall in the background.

The video shows the little girl, wearing a powder blue dress, sitting on rocks near a waterfall. Next to her, a fawn is eating something from her hands. While the little girl looks over the moon, the baby deer enjoys eating out of her hands.

Like a Disney fairy tail..😊 pic.twitter.com/DLURUwREHp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 9, 2022

As of Wednesday, the clip had raked up over 1.3 million views on Twitter. In addition, many users have also left heartfelt statements in the comments.

“Little girl is showing what Humanity is supposed to look like. To protect the nature that provides us,” commented an individual. “So sweet and innocent. This is how it should be for little kids,” gushed someone else. “I know someone who gave food to a white-tailed deer in the forest and the deer wasn’t afraid. I think animals feel nice souls,” shared another user.

Baby deer in the wild: breaking it down

Although there’s no denying the video’s cuteness, it’s important to remember what to do if you come across a fawn in the wild.

If you hike or camp in an area where deer are prevalent, don’t be surprised if you come across a deer fawn during the early summer. Typically, deer give birth in June.

Although they’re undeniably cute, it’s essential to proceed carefully if you come across a fawn. If you see one in the wild, you likely won’t see its mother. However, don’t make a mistake in thinking she’s abandoned her baby.

“Deer fawns are actually alone and isolated during their first weeks of life — and that’s on purpose,” says Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones. “The mother knows that leaving the fawn alone is the best way to protect it from predators.”

According to wildlife experts, newborn big game animals fall into two categories: followers and hiders. They will follow their mothers shortly after they’re born. In contrast, hiders, such as fawns and elk calves, hide and are often alone during the day.

During the day, a doe will reunite with her fawn to nurse it and care for the baby. Then, the mother will leave the fawn to draw attention away from where the fawn is located. Finally, the doe will spend the rest of the day feeding and resting.

Fawns are born with a creamy brown coat covered with white spots, allowing the fawn to blend in with its surroundings. In addition, fawns don’t give off much scent to predators. However, hiding is the best way for the fawn to stay alive. Then, two weeks after its born, the fawn will begin staying with its mother.