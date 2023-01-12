LOOK: 9-Year-Old Finds ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime’ Megalodon Tooth on Maryland Beach

On Christmas Day, 9-year-old Maryland resident Molly Sampson’s holiday wish came true when she discovered a massive 5-inch megalodon tooth on a local beach. The titanic tooth shocked even experienced paleontologists, who called it a “once-in-a-lifetime” find.

As Christmas drew nearer, Molly Sampson finished her wishlist. At the very top was an unusual request for a third-grader: insulated chest waders. Rather than duck hunting or fishing, Molly had a very specific use in mind for her gift. She just wanted to “go shark tooth hunting like professionals.”

After unwrapping the dream gift, it wasn’t long before the family found themselves at Calvert Beach, the little girl knee-deep in the frigid water with just one goal – to find a megalodon tooth. And at 10 am, she did.

An ear-splitting shriek ripped through the air as Molly plunged her arms below the rippling surface, pulling a shark tooth larger than her hand from the sand below.

Overjoyed by the incredible find, Molly and her family took the megalodon tooth to the Calvert Marine Museum. After overcoming the initial shock of the monster tooth, they confirmed the tooth was indeed from a prehistoric shark.

Museum curators were so impressed, in fact, that they shared the “future paleontologist”‘s discovery on the museum’s social media pages.

Maryland Paleontologists Blown Away by Megalodon Tooth Discovery

According to the family, Molly’s father Bruce has been fossil hunting in the area since he was a child. Like Molly, he’s always wanted to find a megalodon tooth. The adoring father is more than happy, however, to live vicariously through his daughter.

“[Molly] has found over 400 teeth in her 9 years, ranging from teeny tiny to an inch or two — and now with this one, which is 5 inches,” her mother told CBS News. “She has always wanted to find a ‘Meg,’ but for whatever reason, she spoke it into existence on Christmas morning.”

At just 9 years old, Molly already has two passions: fossil hunting and violin playing. She hasn’t yet decided which path she’ll follow in her future career (though her mother suspects she’ll attempt both), but Maryland paleontologist Stephen Godfrey says her find will go down in history regardless.

The fossil expert explained that the owner of the tooth would likely have stretched 45-50 feet in length. Molly’s megalodon tooth will always remain a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of find,” Godfrey said.

“People should not get the impression that teeth like this one are common along Calvert Cliffs,” he said. First, Molly found her tooth along a private beach. Additionally, “she didn’t have to dig into the cliffs to find the tooth (which could be dangerous), it was out in the water. Her find is wonderful because she has an interest in paleontology and this will propel her and others her age to explore the sciences!”