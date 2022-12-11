LOOK: Absolutely Jacked ‘Goat King’ Nearly Has Horns Bigger Than Itself

This goat has been dubbed the “Goat King” after a picture of the animal and its insanely large horns has surfaced online. A popular nature Twitter account retweeted the image and linked to a Reddit thread that discusses the behemoth-horned creature.

In the viral photo, we see a black goat with an absolutely massive set of horns atop its head. The goat seems to smile in the picture, acknowledging his huge rack. The goat’s horns are nearly the entire length of the rest of the animal’s body. We’re not sure if the outsized horns were caused by some sort of genetic disorder, but the goat surely deals with some problems because of the huge horns. We’re sure simple tasks may be made more difficult with those horns hanging on its head.

Plenty of people took to Reddit to discuss the strange animal. Some made references to the 2015 horror film The Witch, directed by Robert Eggers. In that film, the devil appears as a goat named “Black Philip,” and tempts the protagonist by asking a series of questions.

People React to Viral Photos of ‘Goat King’

Some users made references to the movie in the comment section. “That’s Black Philip,” one person said. Others responded with quotes from the film: “Wouldst thou like the taste of butter?” and “Wouldst thou like the taste of butter?”

Others referred to the popular acronym “Greatest of All Time,” or “GOAT.” One user said: “Aka the GOAT goat.”

Many users focused on how the horns must affect the health of the goat. “Got more muscle in his neck than I have in my entire body,” one joked.

“Can’t even keep his back legs down,” another said. One user responded, saying: “I hear when they’re that big it can cause back problems.”

However, others simply admired the splendor of this “Goat King.” One wrote: “This is the Champion level Goat Boss you meet after defeating all lesser goats.”

A final user then twisted a common adage to fit the moment. “Heavy is the head that wears the horns.”

In 2011, there were more than 924 million goats living in the world, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

It was domesticated from the wild goat of Southwest Asia and Eastern Europe and it is closely related to the sheep. Currently, there are over 300 distinct breeds of goat. It remains one of the oldest domesticated species of animal, according to archaeological evidence. Evidence suggests its earliest domestication occurred in Iran at 10,000 years ago.

Most goats naturally have two horns, of various shapes and sizes depending on the breed. There have been incidents of polycerate goats, which means they possess as many as eight horns. However, this is an inherited genetic rarity.

Their horns are made of bone surrounded by keratin and other proteins. They use their horns for defense, dominance, and also territoriality.