LOOK: Appalachian Bear Rescue Name Orphaned Black Bear Cub Their Smallest Resident

Oh, how little she is. As their photo shows, this teeny tiny black bear cub is by far the smallest rescue at Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR).

ABR found the hungry little one over the weekend. At 9-moths-old, she was located in Tennessee’s Cocke County by wildlife officers on October 23. After transporting her for a check-up to University of Tennessee’s Veterinarian Hospital, ABR then took over the cub’s care.

Prepare for cuteness, as their webcam capture perfectly illustrates that she is a tiny one. The rescue has named her Nettles Bear to heap on said cuteness, too:

Posting to their Facebook account, ABR gives a thorough rundown of the baby black bear‘s status. She weighs 18.7 pounds (8.48 kg), and hasn’t had much to eat at all. But the rescue aims to change that immediately.

“The vets detected some fluid in her abdomen, but an x-ray revealed it to be food, something this little bear hasn’t had much of lately,” ABR explains. “Apart from a minor cyst, she seems to be in relatively good health and was released to ABR with the usual deworming medicines.”

For now, she resides in ABR’s Hartley House “until she’s ready for a Wild Enclosure,” they cite.

Tiny Black Bear Cub’s Orphaning Remains a Mystery

“As is often the case, we don’t know what happened to her mother,” ABR continues. “We’ve heard she was killed in a car accident a couple of weeks ago. We’ve also heard that this cub fell from a tree, and her mother and siblings wandered away.”

And we may never know the truth of it. “Regardless, she’s been alone for a while and not doing well,” ABR says. And to put her weight in perspective, Myrtle Bear, the former smallest cub in ABR’s care, weighed 31.2 pounds (14.1Kg) at her last official weighing.

“Our twelve other chonky brutes weigh about twice that,” ABR lauds. In the end, they’re just “happy to report our newest smallest cub in residence gobbled all the grapes left in the trap set to capture her.” And with “time and good food, she’ll become as prickly as her name, Nettles Bear.”

“Our thanks to the team at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine and to the TWRA. And our special thanks to the members of the public who saw Nettles and reported her to us and to the TWRA,” Appalachian Bear Rescue lauds of their community helpers. “There are a number of you, and we want to make certain you know how valuable your photos, messages, and phone calls were to us and to wildlife officers. You saved Nettles’ life.”

ABR is currently receiving donations to help with their crucial black bear conservation efforts. To help, head on over to their Facebook post here.