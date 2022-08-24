LOOK: This Arizona Mountain’s Shadow Looks Just Like a Cougar, Only Happens Twice a Year

There’s a pouncing cougar on this Arizona mountain, but not in the way you’d think.

In this viral photograph, a shadow on Arizona’s Superstition Mountains looks exactly like a pouncing cooler. The image resembles the athletic logos of the Washington State Cougars and the Kansas State Wildcats.

A shadow cast onto the mountain causes the image of the cougar. However, the image most likely remains visible from certain angles.

Twitter user @joslater37 posted the picture to the platform. In the tweet, he claims that the shadow can be seen near Apache Junction, AZ. He says the shadow remains visible for about a week at a time and only twice per year, right when the sun sets

This shadow on the Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction, AZ, the cougar, only appears twice a year for approximately a week just as the sun is setting. pic.twitter.com/yJH5LW9Uhz — jonathan slater☮️ (@joslater37) August 23, 2022

“This shadow on the Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction, AZ, the cougar, only appears twice a year for approximately a week just as the sun is setting.”

Users quickly replied to the tweet to voice their opinions on the spectacle. One simply wrote: “WOW!!! That is amazing.”

Another person talked about how they used to live nearby and a local saying Arizonans have. “I lived RIGHT THERE, had a perfect view of this from Gold Canyon,” they wrote. “The Superstitions are beautiful, and if there is one thing I learned there, it’s this: ‘When the mountain is pink, it’s time to drink’….”

75-Year-Old Man Rescued From Flood Between Two Arizona Mountains

This past Friday, a 75-year-old man in Arizona was rescued from on top of his Jeep after a rushing flood stranded him.

An onlooker saw the man drive into the waters around 2 p.m. on Friday, August 12. He drove into this wash on Estrella Road near Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley. The Mohave County Sheriff’s office confirmed this in their news release. They report that the fast-rushing water tipped the Jeep over on its side. The bystander then called 911 and reported that the Jeep’s driver sat on top of his overturned car.

The water rescue comes days after the ongoing monsoon season saw other folks in need of rescue. Multiple operations took place last week to rescue citizens from floodwaters.

The vehicle overturned onto its passenger side in the turbulent waters. It got carried down the wash, rescuers said.

The 75-year-old man sat on top of the vehicle at the driver’s side door while waiting for rescue. Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, rescuers determined a helicopter would make the most sense. Then, they performed a one-skip maneuver and hoisted the man to safety.

“He is very lucky to be alive,” the rescue team said. “Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

Mohave County marked one of several counties in the area under a flash flood watch through Friday, as the valley areas between the Arizona mountains swell with water.

Meteorologist Brian Planz said about 1.25 inches of rain fell overnight in parts of northwest Arizona and other areas west of Las Vegas.