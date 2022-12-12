LOOK: Comedy Wildlife Photography Announces 2022 Winning Pics

Comedy Wildlife Photography has announced its 2022 winners.

The organization, which shares cute and humorous photos to promote sustainability, holds a global competition and chooses seven winners for including categories—Overall, Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air, Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land, Creatures Under the Sea, Affinity Photo 2 People’s Choice, Amazing Internet Portfolio, Junior.

The organization also gave 10 honorable mentions, And today, it named all the lucky photographers and posted their photographs on its official website.

For the Overall Category, Not So Cat-Like Reflexes by Jennifer Hadley took the crown. The action shot shows the moment a lion cub clumsily collides with a tree. Along with her winning submission, Hadley explained exactly how the young wild cat found itself in the predicament.

“This 3-month-old cub and his sibling were in a tree. The other lionesses were in other trees and on the ground,

she said. “He wanted to get down and walked all over the branches looking for the right spot and finally just went for it. It was probably his first time in a tree, and his descent didn’t go so well. He was just fine, though, after landing on the ground. He got up and ran off with some other cubs.”

Hadley’s photo also won the Creatures of the Land award.

Other Winning Wildlife Photographs Include a Winking Owl and a Sassy Penguin

Another capture by Jennifer Hadley won the People’s Choice award. The picture, which is named “Talk to the Fin,” shows two penguins standing on a shoreline. One of the birds stands with attitude and holds out its wing as though gesturing, “talk to the cause the face don’t care.” The penguin looks up and seems to direct its disdain toward the other animal, which stands with its back to the subject.

Jean Jacques Alcalay took home the award for air with a photograph titled “Misleading African viewpoints 2.” The picture shows a heron standing in the water with its back to a hippo. The hippo holds its mouth wide open and looks like it’s about to swallow the bird whole.

The image is “misleading” because, as Alcalay explained, the hippo was merely “yawning.” It did not go on to feast on the heron.

Other winning snapshots include a winking owl, a ninja squirrel, and a flying blue bull. To see all the photos and read the backstories, head to the site now.