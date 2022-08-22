LOOK: Cottonmouth Devours Burmese Python, And the X-Ray Images Are Insane

The cottonmouth, also known as a water moccasin, is definitely a feared creature. However, so are pythons. Many wouldn’t ever assume that a water moccasin would take down a large Burmese python, let alone eat it. However, as the Miami Zoo officials recently confirmed, that’s exactly what happened last week.

The zoo tracks all their snakes through electronic tags, and one python they were tracking went missing. However, they ended up finding it inside the digestive tract of a cottonmouth.

The python’s transmitter started lighting up inside the snake, and that’s when officials were able to confirm the truth.

In the image, the spine of a juvenile python is clearly visible, making the image simultaneously intriguing and disturbing. The x-ray was taken at the zoo’s animal hospital.

Zoo spokesperson Ron Magill says the reptile was located as part of an overall study being done by the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Department and the U. S. Geological Survey. Invasive Burmese pythons are surgically implanted with transmitters. It tracks their movements in hopes of better understanding their behaviors. This, in turn, develops better ways to control their population.

“When tracking this particular young python, they were led to the adult cottonmouth and assumed that it had eaten the python, which was later confirmed by the X-ray,” wrote Magill.

Kids Protect Their Dog From Burmese Python

A viral video is circulating on Twitter, and you won’t believe the lengths these kids go to protect their dog from a python.

In the video, which can be seen here, depicts three kids battling and unraveling a python from their dog. The python coils itself around the dog. The boys used teamwork to release their dog free from the python’s grasp.

The video, posted by SkyNews and reposted on Twitter by Barstool Sports, received over 24.7 million views thus far.

Twitter users reacted to the incident in their replies. “Anything for a pet,” one person wrote in a tweet that garnered thirteen favorites. Another person agreed, writing “would have done the same.”

Some disagreed with the method of freeing the Burmese python. One user wrote, “Quicker fix would be to cut the head off the python with a knife.”

One commented on the dog’s relatively calm nature during the interaction. “That dog was extremely chill all things considered,” they wrote.

“Because it’s staged,” replied one user. Apparently, many agreed with them: thirty-one users liked that comment. However, some replied to that user with disapproving GIFs.

One person wrote, “that dog looked too calm.” Another person, in a tweet with forty favorites, wrote back: “because it was getting the life squeezed out of him.”

One user made a pun in reference to the classic Monty Python films. “I hope this dog’s name is Monty!”

Another user was critical of the video’s cameraman. “Imagine just sitting there filming instead of helping,” they wrote.