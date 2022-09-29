LOOK: Cyclist Captures Insane Video of Absolutely Jacked Mountain Goat

A mountain goat has become internet famous after being caught on film traversing a mountain road while showing off some impressive—and almost comical—height and brawn.

The footage, which was posted on Twitter by Oddly Terrifying shows a cyclist stopped on a scenic road. The “absolutely massive” mammal takes a look at the camera as it nonchalantly walks by with a jaw-dropping stature. Then it continues on is way without incident.

An absolutely massive mountain goat

While the animal looks like the Arnold Schwarzenegger of goats, it’s actually fairly normal-sized. Mountain goats can weigh up to 300 pounds and grow as tall as 5.5 feet.

Nonetheless, people are still fascinated by the goat in the video. After only 24 hours online, it wracked up 7.5 million views and over 10,000 comments.

My man is doing mad shrugs in the gym

“My man is doing mad shrugs in the gym,” wrote Jake Sharpe.

“You can tell it’s been working out, am thinking deadlift and lots of shoulder press,” added KoloOceo.

And like most viral content, the video earned plenty of hilariously appropriate memes, such as the one below.

The National Park Service Warns People to Keep Away From Mountain Goats

Others in the comments were more concerned by how close the person got to the mountain goat. While they are usually timid and docile, the animals can be incredibly dangerous when they feel threatened or provoked. And the National Park Service warns that people should always keep their distance when they spot them in their natural habitat.

“Mountain goats are wild animals and capable of causing serious injury or even death,” Olympic National Park Superintendent Sarah Creachbaum said in 2016. “People should always maintain a distance of at least 50 yards from any park wildlife.”

The animals build immense strength by climbing rocky cliffs and their horns can be fatal. In 2010, a 63-year-old hiker was fatally gored by a mountain goat while exploring the Hurricane Ridge area of Olympic National Park. According to reports, the animal attacked when the hiker attempted to shoo it off of a trail.

The animals have grown used to humans and tend to tolerate them. And the incident was the first reported death caused by a mountain goat in the park. But populations have been growing in recent years, which puts people more at risk for attack.

In 2011, Olympic National Park counted a 5% increase in mountain goats over a span of 7 years. And Grand Teton National Park saw a population growth that began to affect the big horn sheep habitat so negatively that officials had to cull the herd.