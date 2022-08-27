LOOK: Family Tries to Fight Off Absolutely Massive Python Slithering Into Window From Roof

Earlier this week, a family in England were forced to fight off an enormous white Burmese python that got on their roof and tried to enter the home’s second-story window. The family used a broom to knock the 18-foot reptile back as it attempted to enter their house.

A local captured the wild scene in a series of photographs in a neighborhood just outside of Southampton. Needless to say, pythons are not native to England. So, when neighbors noticed the massive snake slithering around the area, they were confused to say the least.

The drama began about 5:30 a.m. when neighbor Jenny Warwick saw the huge python across the street. The snake had climbed up on her neighbor’s roof opposite of her own property.

“I saw something on the roof and thought it must be a plastic tube. But then its head started moving. I told my husband, Steven, but he said, ‘Don’t be silly,'” Warwick told British media outlet Daily Express.

Warwick’s dog first notified its owner about the snake. The couple’s dog, Rodney, wouldn’t stop barking in the direction of the reptile as he attempted to sound the alarm about the python. When Warwick first looked outside, she thought she “was seeing things” and got a second opinion.

“I asked a neighbor outside if they could see something on the roof,” Warwick added. “Because I didn’t have my glasses and I wasn’t sure if I was seeing things.”

Once they realized it was “definitely a snake,” they noticed that the creature was “trying to find a way to get down.” Warwick’s husband can’t stand snakes, so he “couldn’t get to work fast enough.”

“It’s not what you want to see first thing in the morning. I think it’s very irresponsible to let it loose,” Warwick said of the snake’s owner.

Neighbor Calls the Huge Python a ‘Very Dangerous Snake’ Speaking From Experience

Word spread quickly around the neighborhood about the enormous python. As you can see in the video above, the 18-foot snake had already made its way partially into the home. Its head is inside the home’s window as the rest of its body runs up the side of the house and down the edge of the roof.

The residents eventually were able to fight it off with a broom before it fell almost 20 feet. The huge python fell on top of the family’s Hyundai i10 hatchback car below where it was eventually caught. Another unnamed neighbor spoke with the Express about the crazy scenes in the normally quiet neighborhood.

“I was woken by people banging on my door talking about a snake in the road,” they told the outlet. “It wasn’t mine, but I said they could leave it in my conservatory until it woke up. It’s a very dangerous snake and it’s massive. I felt sick when my friend told me it was trying to get into someone’s house. There could have been a baby in there or anything.”

“I used to keep snakes and I know that when they’re hungry they can turn nasty. I was bitten by my python a number of times,” they continued. “It was a big 18-foot snake and it must have been six stone [84 pounds] at least.”

The outlet also spoke to RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button about the python incident outside of Southampton.

“Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it,” Button shared. “Last year, we took over 1,200 reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming during the summer months.”

Button went on to urge snake owners to be extra careful about their scaly pets and their enclosures. She asked that all snake owners invest in secure enclosures for their reptiles so these kind of situations are avoided.