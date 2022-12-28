LOOK: This Giant ‘Corpse Flower’ Dubbed ‘Hannibal’ Is Attracting Thousands of Visitors

Among the largest flowers on Earth, the titan arum is truly a sight to behold. At over 10 feet in height, the rainforest wonder has a large petal that’s deep red on the inside and green on the outside, with a massive inflorescence in the center stretching skyward. Unfortunately, however, though the titan arum is one of the most awe-inspiring flowers in the world, it’s not one you would ever want in your backyard. It isn’t called a corpse flower for nothing, after all.

Rather than the sweet, inviting smell typically associated with flowers, the corpse flower smells like…well, a corpse. Characterized as a carrion flower, the titan arum produces a smell similar to a rotting corpse to attract the carrion-eating beetles and flesh flies that pollinate it.

If that doesn’t sound like something you’d enjoy seeing, you might be in the minority. Hannibal the corpse flower, a longtime resident of Cairns Botanic Gardens, has attracted thousands in just a few days with its odorous bloom. This marks the first time Hannibal has bloomed in five years, making the Christmas Eve bloom an even more momentous occasion.

According to Cairns curator Charles Clarke, the most common phrases used by those visiting Hannibal include “dead cane toads,” “dead snakes,” and “rotting fish,” but visitors are still flocking to the gardens daily.

“It’s funny because a lot of people turn up and say, ‘I can’t smell anything,’ and that’s because the odor pulses out of the flower, so you can’t always smell it,” Clarke told ABC. “It’s really funny watching the expressions on people’s faces change as they get a whiff.”

The Corpse Flower Only Blooms for Two to Three Days at a Time

Though a monster of the forest, the corpse flower is actually quite delicate, making it difficult to predict when it will bloom. Titan arum frequently fall victim to bacterial and fungal diseases, which can prevent the foul-smelling blossom from forming.

Dr. Clarke and the rest of the Cairns Botanic Gardens staff weren’t even sure Hannibal would bloom at all this year. But now that it has, he’s happy to see so many people traveling to get a look at the rare flower. “Going for a few years without [a bloom] seems to have reminded people this isn’t something that can ever be taken for granted,” Clarke said.

Though the flower wasn’t in full bloom until Christmas, it was already collapsing by Boxing Day (December 26). The lifecycle of the corpse flower is so complex that Dr. Clarke won’t know if Hannibal is healthy enough to bloom again in the “nearest couple of years” until after Easter.

The corpse flower stores energy in its underground stem, known as a corm, and will only bloom when it has stored up enough energy to do so, typically once every year or two.