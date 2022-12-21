LOOK: Horrifying Snake Discovered With Three Eyes

Though they can’t help the way they look, snakes are already unsettling creatures as it is. However, a new viral photo captures a horrifying snake with three eyes, and we’re fairly certain the villainous-looking creature will be sure to haunt our nightmares. Take a peek at your own risk.

🔥 In Australia, this snake had 3 eyes. https://t.co/UXv8ZmlNXI pic.twitter.com/Wo5ssW4mxG — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) December 21, 2022

Per the photo caption, this odd-looking snake with three eyes was seen in Australia. Over on Reddit viewers, had mixed reactions.

“Congenital defect,” one viewer guessed. “Unlikely the [third] eye is functional. Has two normal looking eyes.”

A second viewer, however, had a less serious reaction to the strange snake.

“So [you’re] saying that ‘Third Eye Blind,” they quipped, referencing the popular American rock band.

A third Reddit user suggested another more scientific explanation. They wrote, “Maybe it’s the twin that got absorbed? like, the snake has a brain and a half (from the twin).”

Unfortunately, there were no snake experts to weigh in and explain to us how a snake with three eyes could actually form—and live. However, other viewers began imagining what the snake’s field of view would be like if the third eye actually did work.

A curious commenter added beneath the photo of the strange snake, “Imagine if [the eye] worked though, what would 3 eyed vision be like? Would the 3rd eye’s vision appear sideways or upside down maybe?”

Another suggested, “If we did develop a fully functional 3rd eye our brain would probably patch it together into a wider field of vision, I think?”

No matter how the third eye would operate if it were functional, what viewers could agree on was that it was an extremely odd-looking snake.

Scale-Less Snake Will Haunt Your Nightmares

While we’re on the topic of odd-looking snakes, a different reptile went viral earlier this week after making an appearance on Twitter. Similar in appearance to a hairless cat, social media was shocked to find that scale-less snakes do in fact exist. And photo evidence proves that these weird, pink, fleshy-looking reptiles will be sure to haunt your dreams. Be sure to check out the photo.

While the snake with three eyes in the photo above has a kind of malicious appearance, the “naked” snake appears much less harmful. Pink skin gives way to wide, circle eyes, its orbs taking in its plain surroundings. Viewers, normally repulsed by these slithering creatures, expressed empathy for the snake in the comments. Many worried the snake lives in constant pain.

“Its skin is so thin,” one person observed. “I can’t help but feel bad for it.” Another comment quipped, “Does it not … sssuffer?”

Fortunately, a knowledgeable snake expert said these weird-looking snakes don’t typically appear in the wild as they wouldn’t last long. Instead, the majority are solely bred in captivity.