LOOK: Crocodile Father Swims With Its Seemingly Countless Number of Babies on Its Back

While it might be cute to say father knows best, at least in this picture the crocodile daddy is showing off his good side. As you can see, the crocodile father is swimming with his babies. He’s got them on his back while he’s making his way through the water. What in the world is going on here?

Maybe he’s just taking care of business. We also know that this is a Gharial crocodile. It is one of the largest of all species of crocodiles. Did you know that it could reach 16 to 20 feet in length? Imagine carrying your babies all across your very long back. We don’t know how many croc babies are hanging out with Dad in this photo. But it does look like a lot of them are along for the ride. By the way, females can grow between 11.5 and 15 feet in length, too. So, it looks like these crocodiles will take up a lot of space wherever they do land.

🔥 Gharial crocodile father and his babies https://t.co/eiBBS048nz pic.twitter.com/ML2aLU3kyV — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) September 25, 2022

Just take a look at that photo. That’s a lot of babies on board for the ride. Crocodiles are definitely not an animal that anyone should mess around with at all. It’s probably best to leave it alone, too, within its own habitat. According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, adult gharial crocs will eat a lot of fish. Juvenile gharials will chomp down on insects, frogs, and crustaceans.

Crocodile Does Not Take Kindly To His Handler

There are plenty of stories involving these animals that don’t always end up good. One recent situation comes to mind. As you may know, sometimes there are shows at zoos with handlers. These moments are usually handled pretty well. The handler and animal have spent time together. So they know each other and there appear sto be a level of respect and understanding. Does it always work out well? No. It does not.

We turn our attention to South Africa, where a monster 16-foot crocodile attacked its handler. This situation happened earlier in September. According to the information provided, all of this happened at Crocodile Creek Farm in South Africa. Trainer Sean Le Clus happened to be putting on a show for audience members. He was hanging out with two crocodiles in the pen.

Take note that Le Clus has been the caretaker of Hannibal, the croc in question, for nearly 30 years. That’s quite a long time. Yet Hannibal was no fan of Le Clus sitting on his back. At one point, Hannibal would turn and bite Le Clus on his thigh. That’s no way to treat someone who has been a caretaker for a long, long time.