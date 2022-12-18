LOOK: Incredible Photo Shows Bald Eagle Soaring With Huge Goose in Its Talons

A bald eagle is earning some major respect after a security camera caught a jaw-dropping photo of it soaring with a massive Canadian goose in its talons.

The Instagram account Nature is Metal posted the picture on December 17. The eagle and its prey were flying in the skies of Wanapum Dam, Washington.

What’s amazing to people is the size of the goose. It looks to be nearly as big as its predator, and it’s still alive and able to put up a fight as the eagle flies. Normally, a bird of prey would opt out of trapping a victim that could injure it mid-flight.

Canadian geese can grow to be close to four feet long, which is actually larger than most eagles. Bald eagle range in size from 2 to 3 feet long.

Bald eagles typically survive on a diet of fish. However, when waterways begin to freeze over, they can’t always reach their preferred meals. So, they start hunting for rodents or other birds, which is likely how the pictured goose ended up on the radar.

But battling with a Canadian goose is a rare sight. So rare, that when it happens, it makes headlines.

Bald Eagle and Canadian Goose Battle Battle in British Columbia

In 2016, another bald eagle attempted to make a Canadian goose its dinner, but on that occasion, the goose actually came out the victor. A photographer named Lisa Bell caught the event on film while she was camping at the Spider Lake Springs.

Early one morning, Bell heard a strange noise coming from a pond, and she went to investigate, according to Global News. When she got there, she found what she thought was a dead goose, and an eagle was perched atop its body.

“It was very still; there was no more noise coming out of him,” Bell told the publication. “But as it turns out, I think he was probably playing dead.”

The eagle moved in preparation to fly away with its victim. But as it was shifting, the goose pulled away and ran for the pond. Once it made it to the water, it dove beneath the surface. The eagle made a few pass-by attempts to grab the goose once more. But the goose managed to escape the clutches of the talons each time.

Eventually, the bald eagle gave up and took off to search for easier prey.

“It’s nature,” Bell told CTV News. “It’s spectacular, actually. You’re rooting for the goose and seeing what’s going to happen.”