LOOK: Loose Moose Takes a Leisurely Walk Through Massachusetts Neighborhood

In this hilarious post from the Sterling Fire Department in Massachusetts, a loose moose is shown crossing a local road on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters told a local outlet that they don’t know how the moose got to town. However, she was spotted on Greenland Road, Route 62 and Route 140.

“How did the moose cross the road?? With the assistance of Firefighter Nickerson and Firefighter Finizio, of course! Today’s on duty crew provided some assistance to this moose while on Greenland Road this morning,” the post’s caption reads.

Many residents took videos and posted to social media, even causing a backup in traffic in the area.

Jill Jarnis captured the moose on video as it strolled casually into a yard.

Firefighters corralled the moose back inside the woods before any injuries occurred, so good on the first responders.

According to pictures and posts on social media, the moose was spotted again Wednesday morning about 8 a.m. in town.

However, the Massachusetts Environmental Police Department is currently handling the case.

Plenty of Facebook users reacted to the cute pictures online.

One of the commenters actually saw the moose while it blocked traffic. “She’s beautiful!! I was lucky enough to see her, yesterday morning, on my way to work,” they wrote. “She was by 140/62, intersection. Basically, where a lot of folks spotted her. She seems to like our town.”

Another user said: “Becoming quite the star, saw [her] on the morning news.”

Clearly, the residents of this Massachusetts town got quite a kick out of the loose moose.

Moose Charges Toward Tourist and Sends Him Up a Tree

In this viral video posted to YouTube, a bull moose makes a beeline for a tourist and nearly gets trampled or gored. However, the man thinks of climbing a nearby tree, and this saves him from any harm the moose would’ve caused.

At first, the man seems to be at a safe distance, videoing two bull moose running in a field from about fifty yards away. However, very quickly, the situation becomes much more dire. The moose suddenly reverses its course and starts heading straight toward the man videoing.

Oftentimes, moose will run toward an object to get a closer look, but they won’t always be friendly. The person filming realizes this and quickly springs into action. He turns around and starts to climb a tree. The camera becomes shaky for a few moments, and then we see the man has made it safely to higher ground. The two moose cut in and out of frame, but it seems they walk away eventually.

Many YouTube users commented on the encounter, voicing their thoughts on how the man handled the situation. “Idk why he waited so long my a** woulda started climbing as soon as I saw them face me,” one user wrote.

Other users commented about how quickly the situation turned from seemingly benign to life-threatening in a matter of seconds.

“S*** got real in matter of seconds,” one said. Another wrote: “Bro realized he was boutta get sent to the gulag in a span of 5 seconds.”