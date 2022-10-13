LOOK: Massive Swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish Wash Up on Ocracoke Island

We got ourselves a jellyfish jamboree. A massive swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish recently washed up on the northern end of Ocracoke Island, according to a report from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS).

The bizarre moment was caught on camera by the National Seashore. However, multiple onlookers and residents have reported seeing Cannonball Jellyfish both in the local waters and along the Ocracoke and Hatteras Island shorelines.

“Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float along with the winds and currents,” the national seashore wrote in an Instagram post revealing the sci-fi-looking scene. “Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents can all play a role in them washing ashore.”

The post continued: “What do these jellyfish eat? Zooplankton and Red Drum larvae. It’s spawning season for Red Drum, where a female can lay around 1.5 million eggs per batch. That’s a lot of jellyfish food!”

While this particular species of jellyfish typically don’t use stinging as a defense mechanism, officials advise the public to refrain from touching them to be safe.

According to the CHNS, the National Park Service will keep the jellyfish on the shoreline to let nature run its course. “Some may wash back out with the tide, or become food for other living things on the Seashore like birds or crabs.”

The Cannonball species are common in different areas worldwide, including the Pacific Ocean regions bordering China and Japan, as well as the Atlantic Ocean coastline, all the way from New England to Brazil.

They are also standard on the southeastern coast of the United States and plentiful in the fall and summer months.

While they are usually found along the Outer Banks this time of year, it is highly uncommon for so many to be in one area at one time.

