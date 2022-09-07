LOOK: NASA’s Reveals Photo of Cosmic ‘Tarantula’ Snapped by James Webb Telescope

NASA’s James Webb telescope is capturing an incredible cosmic event. Snapping an image of a massive “tarantula” hundreds of thousands of light-years away. These are the latest of many images taken via NASA’s infamous James Webb telescope detailing the endless wonders of our universe. Many of which remain largely unknown.

The latest images sent back to earth from the James Webb telescope capture a phenomenon known as a “tarantula.” This tarantula sits around 161,000 light-years away from our planet. It is known to be a galactic feature that develops into something wonderous such as new worlds and maybe even sustainable life.

This Webb caught a giant space tarantula! 🕸️ Take a moment to stare into thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the Tarantula Nebula. @NASAWebb reveals details of the structure and composition of the nebula, as well as background galaxies: https://t.co/DZePgDpPEH pic.twitter.com/aSmPDqgKTE — NASA (@NASA) September 6, 2022

NASA unveiled these latest images of the Tarantula Nebula on Tuesday. The nebula consists of interstellar gas and dust. However, it is the home of an innumerable amount of stars. This impressive galactical discovery is around 340 light-years across. It is the largest, but also the brightest region within our galactic neighborhood to form stars.

The “Tarantula Nebula” Earned Its Name From Similarities To A Tarantula’s Home

According to NASA, the Tarantula Nebula is named for “the appearance of its dusty filaments in previous telescope images.”

“The nebula has long been a favorite for astronomers studying star formation,” NASA’s statement continues. “The region resembles a burrowing tarantula’s home, lined with silk.”

James Webb’s Images Combined With Images Taken by The Hubble Telescope Allow Astronomers to Look Deeper Into the Nebula

The Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the Tarantula Nebula in the past. However, the latest run of photos gives the experts a much more detailed look into the nebula, revealing details – such as thousands of stars – that Hubble was unable to see.

NASA scientists combined the power of the two telescopes to create these breathtaking images. This worked out so well as astronomers plan to peer into the Tarantula Nebula that the experts plan on using the technique for future observations as well.

“Hubble and Webb will work together to showcase the universe across multiple wavelengths of light,” NASA says of the technique in a statement. “Two space telescopes, twice the star power.”

The Tarantula Nebula Is an ‘Example of What Was Happening’ in the Universe, NASA Says

NASA scientists explain what the big draw is to the Tarantula Nebula. Noting that it has “a similar type of chemical composition as the gigantic star-forming regions observed at the universe’s ‘cosmic noon.'”

This, the experts note, occurs when a “cosmos” is only a few billion years old. Making the Tarantula Nebula the “closest example of what was happening in the universe as it reached its brilliant high noon.”