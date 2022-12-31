LOOK: Insane Photo of Methane Bubbles Trapped in Ice Goes Viral

In this viral photo shared to Reddit, methane bubbles trapped in ice create an incredibly beautiful scene in Lake Baikal in Russia. This picture of the world’s deepest lake was originally taken in 2018 by photographer Kristina Makeeva. The lake is so deep that it holds nearly 20% of all of the world’s freshwater. Since the lake is so deep, it’s also the only known lake to contain copious amounts of methane.

The photo below shows a gorgeous spread of snow-capped mountains in the backdrop. A few houses dot the shoreline of the lake in front of the mountains. It’s clear that the picture was taken by placing the camera on the ice. The ice is what really draws the eye in the photo. The methane bubbles that have risen to the surface create a stunning pattern. It almost carries a disco-ball pattern, or even a glass of Boba bubble tea.

Plenty of Reddit users shared their thoughts on the trapped methane bubbles which created the aesthetically-pleasing formation in the ice.

Some people focused on how the methane bubbles are highly explosive materials. “Imagine lighting one and it sparks a chain reaction,” one person wrote.

The Internet Reacts to Stunning Photo of Methane Bubbles Underneath Lake Baikal

“You do not want to be there when it melts,” another person agreed.

Others tended to focus on the natural beauty of the scene. Many claimed they wanted to take up skating at the spot. “Methane or not, I really want to go ice skating there,” one person wrote. Another said that the photo would be a terrific screensaver. “This should’ve been a wallpaper option in Windows XP,” they wrote.

The methane bubbles occur because the lake is so deep and has an abundance of plants living below the surface. When the winter rolls around, the plants at the bottom begin to wither and die. Then, the plants release methane gas as they die. This gas rises to the surface and freezes up, creating a beautiful bubble effect.

A final user concluded that the release of methane that close to the surface could be bad. “Seems dangerous for several different reasons,” they wrote. Regardless, the phenomenon makes for an unbelievably cool photo.