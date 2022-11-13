LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!

The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.

As he approached the crowd of onlookers, Macer saw what had inspired the shouts and screams…a snake was hanging out by the school’s front door.

Without skipping a beat, the school resource officer leaped into motion, coaxing the snake against the wall, eventually picking the animal up and sending it outside. A brave move for Cliff Macer, but not altogether surprising. Macer’s career includes serving his country as a member of the Army Reserve.

An Unauthorized Visitor May Have Slithered Inside The School, But Macer Was Quick To React

In a recent Instagram post, Cliff Macer is credited with his heroic actions. The post includes a pic of the School Resource Officer as he stands outside of the Baltimore high school holding the snake.

“PFC Cliff Macer served his country as a member of the Army Reserve,” notes a recent Instagram post detailing the events. “Now he’s serving his community as the SRO at Howard High School,” the message continues.

The Insta post goes on to note that Macer had “successfully prevented this unauthorized visitor from entering the school today.” Even after this sneaky snake tried to “slither in the front door.”

Georgia Man Spots One Of The Rarest Snakes In The Southeastern US

Christian Cave has long loved wildlife, particularly snakes. In fact, Christian started the Caveman Wildlife Crew where Cave and his buddies Ryland McGreevy and Bobby Hardin Jr. search the deserts and wilderness for some impressive creatures. And, they keep us updated on their TikTok account.

And one recent post shares the exciting moment the group spots the very rare pine snake. A creature that Cave notes are also dubbed the “Ghost of the Sandhills.”

@caveman_wildlife My encounter with the ghost of the sandhills…👻🐍 *IM A SEMIPROFESSIONAL TIK TOK! HARMLESS SNAKE* ♬ World’s Smallest Violin – AJR

This video is one of the most popular clips on the Caveman Wildlife TikTok account. However, their following is strong all across the board with thousands of followers.