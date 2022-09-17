LOOK: Rocky Mountain State Park’s Lake Haiyaha Looks Absolutely ‘Strange’ After Recent Mudslide

A natural event is pulling even more visitors into an already popular location within the Rocky Mountain State Park in Colorado. The popular outdoor attraction, Lake Haiyaha has suddenly changed colors. Shifting rapidly from the lake’s original clear blue waters to a milky hue and now into a bright green.

Experts are attributing this remarkable change to a landslide that occurred in the park. Just above the landmark body of water. And hikers – even those familiar with the area – are soaking the unique event in.

“I see a lot of nature and beauty you can’t explain,” one hiker says of the unusual shift occurring in the lake.

“It is just gorgeous, breathtaking,” the hiker continues.

“It has always been crystal clear,” the visitor continues. “You can always see trout swimming around.”

Some Visitors Visit Lake Haiyaha To See The New Colors…Others, However, Are Pleasantly Surprised

Word of this wonderous occurrence has reached many visitors who frequent the Colorado Rocky Mountain State Park, resulting in the influx of hikers traveling to the scenic lake. However, weren’t expecting the change. Unaware that anything was going on.

“I was shocked by the strange cloudiness and color of the lake today,” one lake visitor says during their visit to the Rocky Mountain National Park.

A Late June Landslide Led To The Unusual Changes In The Colorado Lake

One Rocky Mountain State Park official, Koren Nydick notes that the cause of the unusual changes in Lake Haiyaha is a landslide that occurred in late June. Consequently, Nydick adds, this landslide took place above the lake and it caused quite a commotion.

“We had a debris slide in Chaos Canyon above Lake Haiyaha,” Koren Nydick says.

“It was quite the event,” the park official adds. “I heard it was very loud.”

According to Nydick, the change in the water’s color is the result of super fine rock debris settling into the water. This debris is created by the slide that has now become trapped in the lake. And, officials add, the changes are natural so wildlife is not expected to be impacted by the debris.

“It was grinding of the rock into rock flour,” Nydick explains.

“The rock flour is really fine,” he adds. “And does not settle very quickly.”

However, preliminary studies on Lake Haiyaha water are suggesting that the fish and plant life existing in the lake Are fine. Furthermore, they would not be impacted by the change in the water. However, park officials continue to pull samples regularly.