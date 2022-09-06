LOOK: Scientists Discover Blue ‘Unknown Organism’ on Caribbean Sea Floor

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) scientists found an intriguing “unknown organism” while exploring the Caribbean Sea floor recently. This unknown organism, which has been dubbed “blue goo” may be a version of soft coral, a sponge, or even a tunicate the oceanic scientists say.

Oceanic scientists were exploring some deep water parts of the Caribbean sea recently when they came upon the unusual blue organism. The curious creatures were found by the NOAA divers during a recent voyage to the Ridge on August 30. This expedition took last just southwest of St. Croix. The unknown “blue goo” seemed formless, the divers note.

The photo, which was posted on the NOAA website following the expedition shows these strange blue creatures are covered in bumps. Take a look here. But that doesn’t tell the scientists much…and they remain stumped as to what, exactly, the organisms are.

Scientists Agree That The ‘Blue Goo’ Found On The Caribbean Sea Floor Is ‘Not A Rock’

While scientists are still unsure what these unusual organisms are, they wonder if they aren’t a version of soft coral, a type of sponge, or a tunicate. However, the oceanic scientists agree as to what the strange find is not.

“It’s not quite gooish,” experts note of the organisms.

“But doesn’t seem particularly not gooish,” the scientists observe. The scientists agree that the discovery is “weird” and they are definitely “not a rock.”

Scientists Made The Discovery While Exploring ‘Poorly Understood Deep Water Areas’

This recent NOAA ocean exploration discovery was made while scientists and divers were collecting data on unknown deep sea areas. The focus lies within the Mid-Atlantic Ridge area and the Caribbean Sea. The goal of the expedition, scientists notes, was to unearth more information on the “unexplored and poorly understood deepwater areas” of these regions.

Recent dives such as this one have taken divers down to depths as low as 19,685 feet. Scientists visit areas that are known for frequent earthquakes. Including what the experts describe as “spectacular hydrothermal vents” emerging from the sea floor. Recently, the NOAA scientists made another unusual discovery at the bottom of the Atlantic ocean. This July 25 expedition notes a series of strange holes on the ocean floor.

These strange holes are lined in a row, all spaced perfectly apart. They look man-made, however, scientists cannot figure out the origin of these unusual sights.

“On Saturday’s #Okeanos dive, we observed several of these sublinear sets of holes in the sediment,” the NOAA notes in a Facebook post.

“These holes have been previously reported from the region,” the NOAA’s message adds.

“[B]ut their origin remains a mystery,” the post continues. “While they look almost human made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by … something.”