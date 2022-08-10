LOOK: Second One-in-30-Million Lobster Rescued From Red Lobster Restaurant

Red Lobster serves countless lobsters every year across more than 700 locations worldwide. But for the second time in a matter of weeks, the restaurant found and rescued a rare orange lobster. The second crustacean was found in a Meridian, Mississippi location.

The odds of finding an orange lobster in the wild are said to be a one-in-30-million chance. But the second fishing discovery in such a short amount of time has people rethinking that statistic.

Red Lobster worked with Ripley’s Aquarium to get these two rare creatures saved from the steamer. After the second discovery, Riply’s Aquarium announced they’ll be conducting new research to better understand the anomaly.

“Orange lobsters are uncommon. But perhaps not as rare as we first thought,” said Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Director of Husbandry, Jared Durrett in an official statement. “Lobsters obtain their color through the pigments they ingest in their diet. If these orange lobsters are being harvested from the same region. Perhaps their localized diet contains a pigment that, when paired with the lobster’s genetics, creates the orange coloration we are seeing.”

The statement continued by saying, “We plan to dive deeper into this and study the reasons why this abnormality is occurring more often. Our partnership with Red Lobster will allow us to capture data from fishermen, which typically is not easy to come by due to confidentiality.”

Orange Lobster Mystery

In mid-July, the first orange lobster was discovered in a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida. Once Ripley’s Aquarium acquired the rare creature, they nicknamed it Chaddar in honor of Red Lobster’s popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The second lobster found in Mississippi was appropriately named Biscuit.

“As one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, we see a lot of lobsters. And, on the rare occasion we receive a lobster like Biscuit, we have to ask, why? We are hearing from our fishermen in the area where both Cheddar and Biscuit were caught that they are seeing a lot of orange lobsters this time of year. This seems to indicate the coloring is coming from a different food source. We’re excited to support Ripley’s research into this and learn more about our changing lobster populations,” said Nicole Bott, Senior Director, Communications at Red Lobster.

These two lobsters are not alone this year. A third orange lobster was rescued from a grocery store by Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada earlier this year. Due to the multiple rescues in such a short amount of time, the team at Ripley’s has been inspired to study the animals and better understand this anomaly.

According to Red Lobster, Cheddar and Biscuit were both caught in the same area. Which could potentially support the theory that a localized diet is to blame for the sudden spike in orange lobsters. Red Lobster sees more than its fair share of lobsters each year. And it’s committed to helping study these new findings.