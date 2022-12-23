LOOK: Stomach-churning Photo Shows Eel Escaping Heron’s Stomach in Mid-Air

In this incredible photo posted on both Twitter and Reddit, we see a heron flying through the air, its wings spread wide. However, that’s certainly not the focus of the photo. Right under the bird’s neck near its stomach, we see an eel has bursted through the bird and reaches for an escape below.

The still picture is a reminder of the brutality of nature and the fight for survival. This eel, even though bested by the heron by being swallowed by the bird, was determined to live. It seems that it either gnawed its way through the insides of the bird to bust through the heron’s stomach.

The picture is simultaneously disturbing and inspiring, as we see the eel’s body hanging inside the bird by a thread. While the bird flies on, looking straight ahead as if nothing is happening, the eel seems to inspect the ground below, waiting to drop.

While we don’t know the fate of either the heron or the eel, we’d have to say that if either party is surviving this dilemma, it’s probably the eel. It’s hard to imagine the heron going on much longer with such a detrimental injury.

🔥 An eel casually escaping from a Herons stomach mid flight https://t.co/oLuOWnNkIS pic.twitter.com/hDs6B5wzzt — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) December 22, 2022

Reddit Users React to Crazy Photo of Eel Emerging from Heron’s Stomach

One person said that both animals are most likely doomed with a cold analysis of the facts. “Eel probably falls on land. Both die. Such is nature.”

Another person tried to imagine the fate of someone struck by a falling eel. “I know the odds are slim that it would happen but I’m imagining some unfortunate person, walking down the street, minding their own business, when an eel randomly drops from the sky and lands on their head or nearby.”

One person chimed in, saying that eels can technically survive on land for a few hours. “Eels can travel on land. As long as they stay wet, they can be out of water for hours.”

However, another person quickly shut down the idea of this eel surviving this encounter if it fell on land. “I think the impact after falling is what kills the eel. Not the land itself.” Around 117 users upvoted that comment, so it seems that most Redditors agree.

Other users talked about how the bird will die of either infection or starvation. While some users said that an infection in the bird’s injury will happen soon, others said that the bird simply won’t be able to digest any food it eats. That means the bird will slowly die of starvation.

Either way, regardless of the survival status of these two animals, their epic mid-air encounter makes for a fantastic photo and reminder of the instinctual will to live inside all animals.