LOOK: Strange ‘Blue Goo’ Found on Ocean Floor Stumps Scientists

Scientists have recently found a blue goo-like creature sitting along the floor of the Caribean. And they have yet to figure out what it could be.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) caught the creature on camera on August 30th. At the time, it was exploring the waters off St. Croix near Puerto Rico, at depths around 1,400 feet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6qoYHarIek Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blue Goo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6qoYHarIek)

In a video that the administration posted on Youtube, a team member can be heard saying that they’d “seen a number” of the alien blobs.

“I think the mystery will remain until a sample can be collected or we can also send some of these images, which are really high-quality, to some coral expert and see if those could indeed be some sort of coral.”

In the clip, we can see the creature taking several different forms. The first image shows it in the shape of a ball with a flat bottom. In the second, it seems to melt into the sand. But in all the footage, it is dark Ceylon blue color with small bumps or knobs all around.

The ‘Blue Goo’ Was Spotted With the Help of the Okeanos Explorer

NOAA found the “blue blob” using the Okeanos Explorer. The vessel is a decommissioned U.S. Navy ship that was converted for oceanic explorers. And it pioneered Telepresence technology, which allows scientists to at a depth of 6,000m, among other things.

Okeanos Explorer launched in 2010 in a five-year partnership with the San FranciscoExploratorium. And it has since moved from the Atlantic to the Pacific and then into “the Panama Canal, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to San Diego, California,” according to the NOAA website.

While the ship has made several interesting discoveries, the blog on the bottom of the Caribbean is among the most fascinating. As it stands, oceanographers guess that it is some sort of soft coral, tunicate, or sponge.

The guesses are just that though. And the team plans on reaching out to their arsenal of specialists to help identify the odd-looking discovery. But of all the things it could be, they do know one thing that it is not—a rock.

As the Okeanos Explorer continues its voyage, it will remain focused on mapping the unexplored floor in the deep water of the Atlantic. Scientists will make efforts to continue studying the geology and wildlife of the Caribbean, which is the most biodiverse area in all four oceans.

Continue to check back with Outsider for more updates on the blue goo and any future finds.

