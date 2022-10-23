LOOK: The Internet Thinks This Pearlescent Tree Frog Looks Like a ‘Raw Chicken Thigh With Eyes’

In strange and unusual news, the internet now believes that this pearlescent tree frog looks like a raw chicken thigh with eyes. Over the weekend, social media account “Nature Is Lit” posted a snapshot of the amphibian on Reddit and wrote, “Love the pearlescent look of this Cope’s gray tree frog.”

🔥 Love the pearlescent look of this Cope's gray tree frog https://t.co/3AB9eBoQzf pic.twitter.com/Y3WfrTZBmg — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) October 23, 2022

Although the frog looks unusual and majestic, some Redditors had some weird thoughts about what the amphibian looked like to them. “That’s a raw chicken thigh with eyes,” one Redditor wrote. Another responded with, “Looks hella juicy like a chicken thigh too.”

According to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, the Cope’s gray tree frogs are fairly large amphibians. The species have large toe pads and granular skin. They are considered heavier-bodied than pine woods or squirrel tree frogs. “They vary in color from mottled gray to light green but their color can change depending on environment and activity. There is usually a light spot beneath eye and the inner thigh is bright yellow or orange when exposed.”

Cope’s gray tree frogs are found throughout the southeast part of the U.S. with the exception of peninsular Florida. This includes nearly all of South Carolina and Georgia. This is considered the most common species in the Piedmont and Mountain regions. They also generally breed in fishless wetlands.

However, it was noted that this species of frog does produce a toxic skin secretion. This may cause extreme discomfort to the eyes, lips, mucus lining of the nose, or open cuts and abrasions. Hand washing is advised for those who are handling the frogs. Breeding among this species lasts from March to August. They generally spend the day hiding in tree holes or other secluded areas. They emerge at night to feed on insects and small invertebrates.

An Invasive Tree Frog From Florida Heads to North Carolina Despite Being Restricted

Meanwhile, it has been reported that a Cuban frog from Florida has managed to hitch a ride to North Carolina. The species is considered invasive and restricted in the Tar Heel State.

Nonprofit BeWild Reptile Rescue revealed more details about the tree frog’s introduction to North Carolina. “This tiny froglet was found hitchhiking in someone’s car who had come up from Florida. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s a Cuban tree frog, which is invasive and restricted species in North Carolina.”

The organization noted it has spoken to authorities about the situation and was told the tree frog will have to stay with it permanently. “Cuban tree frogs are also very toxic so they pose a danger to pets in the wild. Full grown frogs can be 5-6” long, so they’re definitely a bigger species and often prey on our native tree frog species.”

In regards to the tree frog in its care, BeWild added that it only weighs about a third of a gram.