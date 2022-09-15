LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question

Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota.

The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body.

“Yep, this is a thing that happens. Conjoined whitetail fawns,” Rinella writes in his caption. “These images are courtesy of Dr. Gino D’Angelo from the University of Georgia. Found in Houston County, Minnesota.

Users quickly reacted to the insane images, which can be viewed below.

Most hunters asked variations of the same question: whether the deer counts as one tags or two.

“Does this count as one tag or two?” one hunter asked.

“Is that 2 Antlerless tags or 1?” another then said.

“So would an individual need one or two deer tags if it grew to adulthood?” another repeated.

Others then remarked with different thoughts on the two-headed fawn.

“Expensive wall mount,” one person joked. Another referred to the history of conjoined twins being used in carnivals and circuses in the past.

“Id imagine back in the day they would use this for the circus or something,” one person commented.

One person posed an intriguing thought. “Could you imagine seeing that on two bull elk?”

World’s Smallest Deer Fawn Born at Oakland Zoo

A southern pudu named Riley gave birth to a healthy baby fawn at the Oakland Zoo on August 7th. The birth marks the world’s smallest deer, which has yet to be named by the zoo.

The soon-to-be-named fawn was born in front of a live audience of zoo guests.

“We had guests who were watching when it happened,” zookeeper Andrea Dougall told Reuters.

Southern pudus are a type of small deer species. The deer moved into the Oakland Zoo in California recently and became “very comfortable” quickly Dougall told the publication. Riley is the proud mother of the unnamed newborn.

The zookeeper Dougall knew Riley might give birth soon as she had grown in size recently. Doctors put the mother on an injectable type of birth control designed to wear down over time.

“And when it wore off, it was time,” Dougall said. “Midday on Sunday, I was passing by the exhibit and she was doing some movements that looked like she was in labor.”

Dougall also mentioned that the cute baby pudu remains healthy. “They have great personalities, they’re very inquisitive,” said the zookeeper. “I think it is very high up there in the cuteness factor.”

The Oakland Zoo in California welcomed a newborn Southern Pudu, the world’s smallest deer pic.twitter.com/gSvnNfzxVx — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2022

Southern pudu fawns normally stand around 8 inches tall and weigh only 2 pounds, according to the Oakland Zoo’s website.

In the wild, southern pudus reside in temperate rainforests and deciduous forests, the zoo says. They commonly inhabit southern Chile and also southwestern Argentina.