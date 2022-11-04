LOOK: These Two Ohio Bucks With Legs, Antlers Intertwined Have Hunters Sounding Off

Renowned outdoorsman Steven Rinella posted a crazy picture of two dead bucks who have their antlers—and their legs—entwined with each other.

The post doesn’t offer much explanation as to how these two bucks ended up in this exact predicament, but we can safely assume they were sparring and got too intertwined. We can assume they then died after not being able to free themselves.

“Found this week by a podcast listener in Ohio,” Steven Rinella wrote in his post’s caption. The photo can be viewed below.

The insane predicament prompted many reactions from social media users.

“Most normal deer in Ohio,” one user joked.

Another user commented on how the rutting season can be deadly for some bucks. “What a way to go. Slow dying next to the guy you were trying to beat up for a piece of tail,” another user commented.

Rinella is the host of MeatEater, a weekly half-hour hunting show. The show ran for six seasons on Sportsman Channel before moving to Netflix in 2018. The show is based on Rinella’s hunting and fishing adventures in a variety of locations. In Montana, he hunts deer and elk, while in Alaska, they hunt for waterfowl, mountain goat, Dall sheep, caribou, black bear, and moose. While in Mexico, they hunt for wild turkey and buffalo. In New Zealand, they’ll hunt for tahr, chamois, and red stag, while in Arizona, he hunts for mountain lions and Coues deer.

Prior to MeatEater, Rinella hosted The Wild Within, an 8-episode series on the Travel Channel.

Two Black-Tailed Bucks Spar at San Luis National Wildlife Refuge

Mortal Kombat or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service? In a recent Twitter post, the department referenced the iconic fighting video game series when it posted an intense video of two black-tailed bucks sparring at San Luis National Wildlife Refuge.

“FINISH HIM,” the caption wrote, which is one of the famous taglines from the video game franchise.

“It’s rut season for black-tailed deer!” the department continued. “These two were spotted in full *enter videogame name* mode at San Luis National Wildlife Refuge in CA.”

The caption also revealed when these occurrences most frequently occur around the park. “The best times to spot deer here: early mornings & shortly before sundown.”

In the intense standoff, the two bucks first size each other up while roaming in the tall grass. They near each other, circling, before one buck lowers its antlers. The other buck follows, and they continue their dance around each other. Then, after looking around and scoping the surroundings, the two bucks engage.

Their bodies contort and flail throughout the encounter, as both bucks try to establish leverage. They clash repeatedly, and it seems like the deer in the back of the frame may possess the upper hand in the battle.

The minute-long clip ends after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service truck pulls off, leaving the bucks to disengage their antlers. However, as the clip ends, it seems that the bucks were about to duke it out once more.

Their mating season runs from September through October. These bucks are most likely sparring to defend a female they are trying to pursue.

Officials say after the rut, bucks may be seen eating together to prepare for winter, so we’ll see if this pair will make up in the future.