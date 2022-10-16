LOOK: This Albino Porcupine Doesn’t Even Look Like a Real Animal

Every day we’re astounded by the wonders of nature. From spirit bears to glass frogs, there’s always something to marvel at in our environments. Today, we’re amazed by an albino porcupine making its rounds on the internet. The Twitter account ‘Nature is Lit’ recently posted a stunning pic of the unique porcupine. Check it out below.

According to reports, Emerice Hallock and her brother were driving down a remote stretch of road in Alberta, Canada, when they saw something odd.

When they pulled off to the side, they found a white, brushy figure all alone in the brush. At first, Hallock thought it was just some type of weird rock — but she drove by it too quickly to know for sure.

However, Hallock’s brother got a closer look and realized it was something truly unbelievable.

“He was telling me to turn around,” Hallock told news outlets. “He said he saw an albino porcupine. I was like, ‘Yeah, OK.’ [But] he was freaking out, so I turned around.” As it turns out, Hallock’s brother wasn’t hallucinating.

As he expected, it was indeed an extremely rare albino porcupine. The abnormal condition is said to occur in only about one out of 10,000 porcupines.

When they got out of the car to get a better look, Hallock couldn’t believe what she was looking at. “It was crazy, honestly,” she said. “I’ve never seen a porcupine in my life, so seeing an albino one was mind-blowing.”

After closer inspection, the all-white porcupine appeared healthy and happy as he meandered through the brush. “He looked good!” Hallock said.

The lucky bystander also recorded a video of the little guy moseying along. By the end of the video, the distinct albino trotted its way back into the surrounding woods. “It definitely will be something I remember,” said Hallock.

The porcupine is a member of the rodent family with sharp quills to protect themselves. Most of the time, porcupines are brown-yellowish or black-and-gray. They tend to keep to wooded areas.

Since they are nocturnal, you may not see them since they blend into the darkness of the night. It’s a safe bet to say we’d rather run into one of these cute porcupines in the night rather than a mountain lion or a bear.

The most recent sighting of this phenomenon happened on March 16 in New Hampshire. The albino creature was spotted in a tree in the Granite State. If you are in disbelief like we were, check out the picture posted in the “U Local New Hampshire” Facebook group.