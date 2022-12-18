LOOK: This Pic of a Scale-less Snake Will Haunt Your Nightmares

More than likely, you’ve seen a hairless cat before and while they’re certainly strange-looking creatures, the following picture of a scale-less snake will be sure to haunt your nightmares. Take a peek below.

🔥 Here's a scale-less 🐍 on World Snake Day https://t.co/ffneWDLVQg pic.twitter.com/l6RVgtLTxz — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) December 18, 2022

Much like the hairless cat, the snake above boasts pink fleshy skin, the usual green, yellow, or brown hue of what would be the reptile’s scales nowhere to be seen. Instead, its eyes, wide in its diamond-shaped head, somehow appear much less threatening, perhaps because the snake is missing its standard body armor. Viewers, shocked and intrigued by the unusual snake, flocked to Reddit where they shared diverse reactions in the comments.

“Its skin is so thin,” one viewer wrote. “I can’t help but feel bad for it.”

Others worried about the snake’s well-being since its scales typically serve as a means of survival.

“Does it not … sssuffer?” one Reddit user asked. A third commenter had some useful insight into the life of the scale-less snake.

“They only really exist in pet keeping,” the snake expert explained. “An individual like this in the wild wouldn’t survive long. In captivity, they need some help when shedding.”

The helpful Redditor further shared of the scale-less reptile, “It’s not very ethical. [It would be] Like if aliens created humans with mild to severe eczema because they thought it looked neat.”

Wildlife Experts Remove Huge Snake From Among Family’s Christmas Presents

As we prepare to celebrate the holidays with family, Outsiders around the globe have begun wrapping Christmas gifts and placing them under the tree. One Australian family, however, had an uninvited guest join them ahead of the holidays, forcing them to call snake catchers to wrangle a huge one that had found its way into their Christmas gifts.

Hervey Bay Snake Catchers (HBSC), a group of experts out of Australia, shared footage of their encounter on YouTube. Drew Godfrey, one of the experts called in to wrangle the creature, identified the reptile as a checkered keelback. Despite that Australia is home to a plethora of both venomous and non-venomous snake species, this particular family was lucky as this guy was relatively harmless.

Still, Godfrey encouraged viewers, after capturing the home invader, not to approach checkered keelbacks in the wild unless they are absolutely certain of the species. While this particular breed of snake is not venomous, the wildlife expert explained that there are a number of other wild species that closely resemble this particular breed of snake.

In addition, there’s another major drawback to encounters with the checkered keelback. Godfrey says that aside from what is surely a painful bite, they give off a pungent smell.

He said, “They smell so bad, I caught one the other day and went to let it go, and we’re sitting there at home a few hours later and my wife goes, ‘Why does it smell like a nappy in here?'” and he joked, “‘Oh, that’d be me.'”