LOOK: This Transparent ‘Glass Frog’ Is the Most Bizarre Thing You’ll See All Week

Wildlife never fails to amaze us. From multicolored snakes to the albino ‘spirit bears,’ there’s always something new to learn about animals. For instance, we were surprised to discover a glass frog population in Costa Rica.

The popular Twitter account, ‘Nature is Lit,’ recently posted a snap of one of these frogs, and it’s got us mesmerized. In the tweet, viewers can see the underbelly of the transparent frog, which gives viewers a crystal-clear view of the amazing amphibian’s organs. Check it out below.

According to reports, so far, scientists have discovered a total of 149 species of glass frogs. So far, 14 species have been found in Costa Rica. The most recent was discovered in 2015 and is remarkable for its translucent skin.

Glass frogs are usually lime green when you look at them from above. However, it’s when you view their underside you see the transparency. This is when you can see their internal organs and even their beating heart if you look closely.

Scientists perplexed by unusual glass frogs

Currently, scientists aren’t sure why it’s possible to see these frogs’ organs. Some believe it’s a camouflaging technique for the frog as the outline of the frog helps it blend in with its surroundings. While not every type of glass frog has see-through skin, those that do have a better chance to evade predators.

Glass frogs are a bizarre and interesting exotic species found in Central and South America. You can also find them in the southern parts of Mexico.

Researchers first laid their eyes on this fascinating species in the 1920s. However, since the animals are so tiny, hard to see, and challenging to capture, more species may still be in the wild.

Like the one seen in the tweet, the Costa Rican species lives in the Cordillera de Talamanca mountain range in the southeastern half of Costa Rica. Scientifically known as the Hyalinobatrachium dianae, this transparent frog has evaded scientists for decades until they struck gold, or rather, glass, in 2015 when they were discovered.

This nocturnal frog species mainly live in dense rainforests, which is an ideal habitat for glass frogs. Slowly, they climb high in the trees to help them escape predators during the dry season. Then, they return to the forest floor during the rainy season to mate.

Other areas in Costa Rica where you might find glass frogs include the Heredia and Limón Provinces, north and west of San José. They live in rainforest areas near mountain streams necessary for their offspring to thrive as adult frogs.

As for their diets, glass frogs mainly feast on insects, and even other, smaller frogs. In addition, they’re also carnivores and will eat anything, such as flies, bugs, crickets, moths, ants, and spiders.