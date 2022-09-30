LOOK: This White Sturgeon May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Beautiful Head You’ll Ever See

Is it a fish or is it a magical creature that stepped out of the pages of a fairytale? Either way, this gorgeous white sturgeon is unlike any we’ve seen before.

A photo surfaced of the strange aquatic animal on Reddit. The picture featured a close-up of a white sturgeon, a fairly common fish that range from the west coast of North America from California to British Columbia. With the largest caught white sturgeon weighing in at 1,500 pounds, it’s no shocker that this species is the largest freshwater fish in North America. That said, their presence is incredibly easy to spot. But this sturgeon, in particular, had people questioning what exactly it was at first with its unique facial markings.

The white sturgeon, which usually has a smooth gradient of white to gray along its body, appeared to have firework bursts of white pigment patterned across its head. Like a sea anemone, the pattern stretched and swayed to the sides, creating a beautiful and mesmerizing display along the large fish. With red flesh peaking out from its gills, the creature really does resemble a mythical dragon from a birds-eye view.

Take a look.

🔥 The head of this white sturgeon https://t.co/aUgSxhAln9 pic.twitter.com/uB9Furw3OM — Nature is Lit (@Nature_Is_Lit) September 30, 2022

With the Reddit thread no longer available, it’s unclear where this creature originated from exactly. However, with how stunning its markings are, we have to hope that the angler responsible for such an amazing catch also released it back into its native waters where it could perhaps pass on such unique traits to new generations.

Utah Angler Smashes White Sturgeon Record in Idaho Lake

Another white sturgeon to make headlines happened to be a record catch that occurred in an Idaho Lake. Back in August, Utah-native Greg Poulsen managed to wrangle in a 10-foot, four-inch monster at C.J. Strike Reservoir. This catch beat out the previous record holder of 2019 by 4.5 inches.

When the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the new record, officials noted just how “exceedingly rare” 10-foot white sturgeons are in the area (other than the Hells Canyon stretch of the Snake River).

“Well, it’s happened again! C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish,” the department announced on Facebook.

Like most areas that allow for white sturgeon fishing, these creatures are available strictly on a catch-and-release basis. They cannot remove the fish from the water while handling it, hence the water-based photo with the prize-winning catch.

Following the memorable day, the man behind the fish shared his gratitude in the comments of the post.

“Still can’t believe I got so lucky!” Poulsen gushed. “Jones Sport Fishing made this happen amazing guys and even better guides!!!”