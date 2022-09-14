LOOK: Tourists Discover Monster Squid on Beach in ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime’ Sighting

Tourists in New Zealand were treated to an incredible sight. The group came across a huge 13-foot squid.

The tour group was part of the Farewell Spit Tours. They were touring along the Farewell Spit in Golden Bay when the tour guide, Anton Donaldson, got a text that there was something exciting for them on the beach. Once they arrived, what they stumbled upon was certainly as exciting as it was terrifying — a huge squid laying on the sand.

“I announced it to the passengers and we all got out to take a look. They were full of excitement,” Donaldson said to the New Zealand Herald. “For most people it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, or not even a once-in-a-lifetime. It’s not a common find on any beach so if you’re able to be there at the right time, because things that wash up on the beach, organic material doesn’t last on the beach.”

He shared that the squid was a monster squid, which is the second-largest mollusc, according to Newsweek.

The squid has only been on video a small handful of times, so it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone on the tour, including Donaldson.

Giant Squid Washed Ashore on Beach

Just a few months ago, another giant squid was washed ashore in South Africa. The allusive giant squid has only been photographed a few times, and it was once even thought to be mythical.

The huge animal washed up on shore, and the person who found it, Ali Paulus, shared the photos to Instagram. The caption reads: “Giant Squid – Long Beach Kommetjie. Seems there is not too much known about these creatures. Limited consensus over the number of species. Estimates of species across the genus vary. At least three distinct species exist, but there could be many more. The global distribution is wide and consistent with this sighting. Looks like this poor guy got taken out by a propeller … #giantsquid #kommetjie #longbeach #squid #capetownsouthafrica #capetownmag #capetownetc.”

People were amazed at the creature. One person commented: “Time passes and here we are discovering something new and impressive, in which case the Kraken Legend of the depths may not be legend…” Another person wrote: “Incredible find but very sad for such an amazing animal.”

Even though the giant squid is real, people have alluded to it being something different, such as various seamonsters. It often gets compared to a Kraken, a huge mythical squid known for legends of overtaking big ships and bringing them into the sea.

Both of these sightings were truly crazy, as it is not something people experience often at all. Even those who spend a lot of time at sea very rarely experience something like this.