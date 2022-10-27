LOOK: UFO Sighting in Florida Turns Out to Be Flying Tent

Is it a plane? A bird? No, it’s a tent. This is exactly what some asked themselves when they saw an upside-down tent floating over Florida. However, at first, it appeared to be some type of UFO.

The strangest part of the whole ordeal is that many Floridians didn’t seem so surprised. “Meanwhile, Florida continues to Florida,” one person wrote after the incident via Twitter. Meteorologist Matt Devitt from Fort Myers posted pictures of the unidentified flying tent on social media. However, even for Devitt, “this was a new one.”

“How crazy is this?!” Devitt wrote in a Facebook post from Oct. 26. “Large tent spotted randomly floating high in the sky above Iona in Southwest Florida on Tuesday. Thankfully nobody was in it!”

The photo was credited to one of the station’s viewers. In addition, Devitt had no doubt the pic was legitimate. He theorizes the tent was “launched up by a surface whirlwind,” the same force that often sends inflatable bounce houses into the sky.

According to Devitt, such phenomena occur when the air near the ground heats and rises, resulting in cooler air to fill the gap. Then, the swirl of circulation creates an “upward lift into the sky.”

After the incident, people couldn’t help but get humourous about the whole ordeal. Some responses include references to Airbnb and quotes from The Wizard of Oz. In addition, flying Florida tent memes have already started to pop up on the internet.

“This week’s sign that the Apocalypse is upon us,” Jeremy Seibert tweeted. “Typical day in Florida,” Michael Solomonides posted. “A UFO! No, wait… it’s a large tent?!” Denise Gutzmer wrote. “Somebody missed a great opportunity to tie some ropes with a chair under that tent,” Mike Stanislaw said. Iona is on the state’s Gulf Coast in Lee County.

Pilots report dozens of odd, potential UFO sightings near Pacific coast

Across the country, dozens of pilots have reported several sightings of unidentified flying objects flying across the Pacific Ocean over the last two months.

According to reports, Ben Hansen, former FBI agent and the host of the Discovery+ show “UFO Witness,” obtained new footage recordings that show stunned pilots struggling to describe the sightings.

Hansen studied accounts of pilots from Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and others from Aug. 6 and Sept. 23. In one fascinating report, a former military pilot said he saw multiple aircraft flying over him.

“We’ve got a few aircraft to our north here, and he’s going around in circles, much higher altitude than us. Any idea what they are?” pilot Mark Hulsey said on Aug. 18 while flying a charter jet off the coast in Los Angeles.

The baffled controller then responds, telling the pilot he has no idea who or what it could be.

Hulsey called back 20 minutes later to say that the three aircraft he had initially reported had increased to seven, hovering between 5,000 and 10,000 feet above him.