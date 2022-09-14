LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip

California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.

The footage above shows muddy-looking water pouring down the sides of the desert’s Badwater Basin. According to SFGATE, the waterfalls popping up across California’s most famous desert marks the latest of a summer full of weather extremes. The first occurred when flash-flooding sunk an entire vehicle in the mud. More recently, the desert achieved an all-new record high temperature for the month of September. Reports state that the desert’s Furnace Creek reached a scorching 127 degrees Fahrenheit.

The waterfalls forming in Death Valley, however, are especially remarkable. This is because the news outlet states this particular park is one of the hottest, driest places on the planet.

California’s most recent extreme weather phenomenon comes just one month after the national park saw serious flash flooding. In fact, the flooding was so intense, officials referred to it as a “1,000 year rain event.”

Addressing the waterfalls that have since formed in the park, authorities wrote on social media Sunday, “Storms fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Kay caused localized, heavy damage in Death Valley National Park on Saturday afternoon.”

That said, the waterfalls forming in California’s Death Valley are unbelievable in themselves. But the mass amounts of rain have also damaged various roadways in the park.

Per the outlet, Highway 190, the main passage into and out of the park, has a section of pavement missing. The chunk of pavement currently spans both lanes and the damaged area of the road is located near Towne Pass. The most recent closure comes as other park roads remain blocked due to flooding from August.

Earthquake Strikes Northern California

As stated, severe weather and weather-related events have been plaguing California all summer. And while water covers Death Valley National Park’s cliffsides, the northern region of the state just experienced an earthquake.

The earthquake, which occurred Tuesday night, primarily affected Santa Rosa, California, located about 50 miles away from San Francisco. And though Santa Rosa does not lie directly above the San Andreas Fault line like its famous neighbor does, it does sit on a fault of its own. Located atop the smaller Rodgers Creek Fault line, authorities reported that while there was no major damage that resulted from the minor earthquake, one resident stated the trembling was strong enough to knock picture frames and other small items off of walls and shelves.

Recalling the unexpected shaking, Santa Rosa resident Brooks Anderson said, “I wasn’t sure if a plane had gone down nearby, it was so loud.”