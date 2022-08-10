LOOK: Wild Horses ‘Walk on Water’ in Mind-Bending Viral Video

You’ve heard of Jesus walking on water, but what about horses? A mind-boggling video that shows wild horses “walking on water” is making its rounds on the internet. As a result, it’s officially sent viewers into a frenzy.

Kelli Rogers shot the video in July while she was paddleboarding on the Salt River in Tonto National Forest, Arizona.

During the excursion, she noticed the two beautiful steeds standing in the river’s shallows. Somehow, she knew the moment needed to be recorded and quickly whipped out her phone to film them.

When Rogers got home and watched the recording back, her jaw hit the floor. She was left stunned when she saw what appeared to be mustangs floating along the water’s surface.

“It gives the illusion that they [the horses] were the ones floating or paddle boarding, not us,” Rogers told local news outlets.

Later, the 58-year-old decided to post the optical illusion video on social media. Shortly after posting it, it quickly racked up the views, garnering 8.3 million views on TikTok alone. Thousands also flocked to the comments section to leave comments.

Internet can’t believe their eyes when they see ‘floating’ horses

“Are the two horses called JESUS & CHRIST?” one viewer hilariously asked, pointing to the biblical story. “This isn’t okay to watch when you aren’t sober!” another cheekily quipped.

After posting the mind-bending clip, many were unable to wrap their heads around the fact that Rogers was the one who was floating down the river while the majestic beasts weren’t moving an inch.

“It’s like when you’re parked and the car next to you moves and you think your car is moving,” one viewer added.

“It took me five views to process what was going on,” another wrote, while a third could not believe their eyes. “I’m not understanding at all,” they admitted.

Mustangs live in groups in the grassland areas of the western U.S. Currently, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management oversees the “wild” horse populations. It ensures they’re safe to run free on 26.9 million acres of public land.

This range is split across ten herd management areas in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana-Dakotas, New Mexico, Oregon-Washington, Utah, and Wyoming.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, these feral creatures also live on the Atlantic coast and islands such as the Sable, Shackleford, and Assateague Islands.

Domestic horses also usually live about 25 to 30 years in captivity, although some live into their 40s. In contrast, horses living in the wild, like the feral mustang populations on public lands in the western U.S., typically have shorter life spans. However, according to the University of Michigan’s Animal Diversity Web, they have been known to live up to 36 years.