LOOK: Wild Pic Shows Squirrel Playing With Fire by Biting Huge Hawk’s Tail

“A brave squirrel” has become internet famous after it was caught on camera trying to bite the tail of a massive hawk.

The picture shows the bird perched on a fence post. As it peers into the distance, it doesn’t realize that a squirrel has climbed up behind it. The squirrel sniffs the hawk’s tail feathers and looks like it may try a taste.

The photo first appeared on Reddit before several Twitter accounts, including Nature is Lit, noticed it and helped it go viral.

The fact that the squirrel stalked a hawk is mind-boggling considering that they are one of the animal’s biggest predators. Furthermore, squirrels are remarkably skittish creatures that bolt at the mere sound of another animal. So the pictured rodent seems to be lacking natural instincts.

Because of the strange behavior, people have been having a lot of fun giving the photo some context.

“The squirrel needs that feather for his last task to become war chief,” Reddit user frankenmullet22 wrote.

“It’s like that scene in The Hunt for Red October where they speed toward an approaching torpedo,” added DanYHKim. “So they will be within its safety radius. A hawk can’t swoop down on you if you’re already right behind it.”

Interestingly, hawks can see 280 degrees around them. And they only have two blind spots, one directly under their beaks and the other directly under their tails. So, the squirrel technically is “within its safety radius.” Though, It’s doubtful that it knows that.

“The booty ain’t worth it bro,” joked Bigt733. “She’ll eat you up and spit you out.”

Squirrel Causes a Wide-Spread Power Outage

And it seems that the pictured squirrel isn’t the only one with risky behavior. Last month, another one caused a major power outage in Minnesota. Whether the animal survived is unclear, but squirrels often cause outages. And when they do, they don’t usually walk away.

The incident happened in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 11, and affected around 9,500 Xcel energy customers. Luckily, crews were able to restore most of the power within an hour. Company spokesperson Lacey Nygard shared that they know a squirrel was the culprit. However, they don’t know exactly how it took down the utility.

“What happened is that a squirrel came into contact with some of our equipment that caused the outage,” she said.

Fox News wrote that squirrels are the leading cause of power outages in the United States. Outages typically happen when the animals run over overheated transmission lines that cross through trees. When that happens, the squirrels usually electrocute themselves.