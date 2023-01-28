LOOK: Wildlife Photographer Captures Insane Moment Buffalo Tosses Lion Into the Air

Who’s winning in a matchup: a lion or a buffalo? While one might assume the big cat could take down the buffalo, these new pictures show a buffalo effortlessly tossing a lion as if it were a ragdoll.

Mario Paul, a wildlife photographer and guide from Wild Photo Africa Safaris captured the stunning pictures while on a safari in the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

According to Paul via a Facebook post, during one day of the safari, he and his group saw two male lions relaxing in the shade as a herd of buffalo sipped from a pool. At the time, the big cats were staring down the herd of buffalo.

Then, “all hell broke loose” as some of the buffalo moved away from the spot, and the lions set their sights on a young buffalo calf.

According to experts, lions in South Africa will go after a wide range of prey— from ostriches to crocodiles. Despite this, their preferred meal is typically larger creatures like buffalos, giraffes, or zebra.

Although lions are usually slender, it doesn’t stop them from going after buffalo, which can weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

According to Paul’s recollection, one of the lions went after one of the buffalo’s calves, and the calf began running to keep from being the lion’s next meal. But, while the rest of the herd started running to the calf, it seemed too late.

Wildlife photographer in utter disbelief after seeing buffalo toss lion into the air

However, a large bull then let out a ferocious growl and went after the lion, who then let the baby buffalo go. However, he seems to be out for blood and is looking to take no survivors. The buffalo chases down the big cat and then tosses it into the air.

“It was an amazing experience, something that you very seldomly see and something that most people just dream of experiencing themselves,” Paul said about the surreal experience.

“When we arrived we could see that something was going to happen, and as the time went by and the lions started to move into position, the excitement grew and adrenaline started to flow!”

Paul added that when the buffalo threw the lion into the air, he was in shock.

“After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us! Something that you normally only see on TV, we just got to witness,” he continued.

After the buffalo tossed the lion in the air, it landed a few feet away. At the same time, the other lion was now the target of 20 other buffalo but eventually vanished behind the tree cover.