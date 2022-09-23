lost-wild-seal-becomes-local-celebrity-after-staying-in-massachusetts-town-for-a-week

A lost wild seal is now rescued after spending a week hanging out in a Massachusettes town…and becoming a sort of celebrity for the locals. The seal has even made such a splash that rescuers have dubbed the visitor “Shoebert”. Thankfully, the wild animal has now been rescued and transported to a Connecticut aquarium.

Wild Seal Finds Rescue (And Fame) After A Weeklong Stay In Northeastern Town

Residents living in Beverly, Massachusetts first noticed “Shoebert” (or so the animal has been dubbed based on where he was first spotted) at the area’s Shoe Pond on September 15 The Boston Globe reports. However, despite residents being keenly aware of the nautical visitor to their Massacusettes home, any attempts to capture the seal were ineffective for the first few days.

But by Friday morning, Shoebert was finally rescued when he left the Shoe Pond. Venturing onto land. In fact, it seems as if Shoebert was ready to head onto the next phase. Traveling right towards the Beverly Massachusetts Police Department.

Shoebert Knew Exactly Where To Find Rescue – At The Local Police Station!

In a recent Facebook post, the Beverly Hills Police Department shares that Shoebert emerged from the Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, headed straight for help. While Shoebert definitely needed help finding his way into an environment safe for a mamma such as Shoebert, authorities note he remained in very good spirits. In fact, authorities note in the post, Shoebert was even a little “sassy!”

“Breaking “Shoebert “ News,” announces the recent Facebook post.

“At approximately 230am on 09/23/22 we had a visit from everyone’s favorite seal Shoebert,” the post reveals.”Shoebert made his way out of the pond and traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help.”

The message notes that it was only a “short period of time” before officials were responding to Shoebert rescuing the seal. Setting him up to move on to a safer location.

“We were able to get Shoebert into a special wildlife carrier without incident,” the Facebook post notes.

“Shoebert appeared to be in good health and was a little sassy in the early morning hours,” the message adds.

“Shoebert was transported to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut,” the Facebook post continues. “for observation and any needed medical care before his future release to the wild.”

The Beverly Community Will Miss The Unique Visitor

One Beverly Massachusetts resident notes that Shoebert became a sort of “regional celebrity” during his stay in the Shoe Pond. “It’s almost like a children’s storybook come to life,” the resident notes.

Shoebert has been transported to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. Here, rescuers will observe the seal and provide any necessary medical care. The hope is to be able to send Shoebert out into the wild. Just as soon as he is ready for that big step.