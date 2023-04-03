It’s Lynx vs Deer in This Insane Takedown: WATCH

If you’ve never watched a lynx take down a full grown deer, it’s on full display in this incredibly rare Canadian capture.

It’s wild to think of a lynx taking down prey this size, but these mid-sized wild cats are fierce, capable predators. As active and stealthy carnivores, they prefer fresh kills and rarely source carrion (dead/decaying animal corpses). This preference means they must be willing to take down a wide variety of prey, as it can be hard enough to secure a single meal, let alone feed yourself in perpetuity.

Such a lifestyle means that anything within the lynx’s means is on the table. Rabbits, rodents, game birds, and the usual fare make up a large portion of their menu. But the Canadian lynx (larger than their bobcat cousins) is also capable of taking down full-grown white-tails, mule deer and reindeer. And as this incredible footage shows, it’s no mean feat.

“Just feet from the truck, a Canadian Lynx attacks a full grown mule deer at the Site C Dam near Fort St. John, BC,” the caption details. British Columbia native Matt Lotochinski originally filmed the hunt back in 2020, and it’s one of the most outstanding bits of wildlife footage around.

The video cuts short of the lynx finishing off his muley. But as Hinterland Outdoors cites, photographic evidence of the outcome exists.

“According to multiple eyewitnesses, it took several hours for the lynx to finish killing the deer,” they continue. “Many people took pictures and videos of the lynx guarding its kill in the week to come.”

You can view a photo of the lynx guarding his deer kill here.

The Stats: Canadian Lynx vs Mule Deer

Canada Lynx (Lynx canadensis) Mule Deer (Odocoileus hemionus) Length: 25-33 inches Length: 5-7 feet Weight: 18-30 pounds Weight: 100-300 pounds Top speed: 35 mph Top speed: 45 mph

A quick glance at both of these animals confirms how impressive it is for the Canadian lynx, or Canada lynx, to take down an adult mule deer. By length and weight, this is a prey animal that is 10x the size of the cat.

And while several animal sites online claim that Canadian lynx can outrun a deer at 50mph, this is not true. Their large paws are built for traversing snowy tundra and grasping onto prey with their claws. They are capable of bursts of high speed around 35 mph, however.

Instead, the lynx is an ambush predator that relies on stealth to take down their prey – as this footage perfectly illustrates. The unaware mule deer was awoken from its roadside rest by a pouncing cat, and the rest is history.

If the deer had spotted the lynx first, however, she could’ve stood a chance of escape. In full sprint, there’s little chance of the cat catching up. With no antlers to defend herself, running is the only chance a female muley stands. Especially against such a tenacious, determined predator.